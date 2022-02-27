Inside Raila Odinga’s 10-day campaign blitz

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has scheduled a rigorous 10-day campaign offensive beginning Wednesday that will culminate into a major rally in Nairobi on Saturday March 12 where he is expected to be unveiled as the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Saturday, moments after his Jubilee party approved a coalition with ODM under the Azimio banner that he will hit the road to campaign for the outfit and ensure its candidate wins the August 9 General Election.

Mr Odinga’s campaign board chaired by Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi on Sunday released a campaign programme indicating that Mr Odinga will begin his campaigns in Nakuru on Wednesday where he is expected to hold his first joint rally with the President after their parties ratified a coalition deal.

Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza team consisting of Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress) and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford-Kenya) also launched their joint rallies in Nakuru on Wednesday January 26, three days after coming together at ANC National Delegates Convention (NDC) held at Bomas of Kenya on January 23.

Presidential campaign

On Sunday, Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign secretariat press Secretary Mr Denis Onsarigo said there were ongoing conversations on the President’s attendance at some of Mr Odinga’s rallies.

“I can’t speak for Jubilee but there is an ongoing conversation around it. If that decision is made, we will be happy to have the president accompany us,” Mr Onsarigo told Nation yesterday.

“We are looking at a two week whistle-stop- political engagement.”

From Nakuru, Mr Odinga will Thursday March 3 tour Kisii and Nyamira counties before heading to Machakos County on Friday March 4 and Bungoma on Saturday March 5.

“On Sunday March 6 our campaigns will head to Nyeri County and on March 8 we shall be in Maralal (Samburu County),” Mr Onsarigo revealed.

On Wednesday March 9, Mr Odinga’s Azimio brigade will pitch tent in Wajir County before heading to Busia on Thursday March 10.

“On March 12, there will be the Azimio National Delegates conference in Nairobi,” Mr Onsarigo said.

It is at the mega rally in the city where Mr Odinga will be unveiled as the Azimio la Umoja coalition party’s presidential flag bearer.

As at Sunday evening, Mr Odinga’s campaign board was putting final touches on the campaign rallies.

“They will touch every corner of this country,” the board’s press secretary said.