Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi

Inside Musalia Mudavadi’s game plan in UDA merger gamble

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group

By  Justus Ochieng'

What you need to know:

  • Mudavadi is virtually the most experienced member of President William Ruto’s Executive.
  • Mudavadi has cut a niche of a conciliatory leader in government, and is seen as the ‘voice of reason’ under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Burial headache: What it takes to bury a banditry victim in Baringo villages

    Centre-One trading centre in Mochongoi, Baringo County has been frequently attacked by bandits who hide in the Korokoron hills

  2. PREMIUM Revealed: How counties denied Kemsa Sh1bn

    The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) Head Office Nairobi at Commercial Street, Industrial Area.

  3. PREMIUM Atwoli under siege

    Francis Atwoli

  4. PREMIUM Experts: This is the way out of public wage bill crisis

    Moses Kuria and Lyn Mengich