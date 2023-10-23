I won’t be derailed, President Ruto tells critics

President William Ruto has hit out at sceptics of his Kenya Kwanza administration, saying he will not be derailed from fulfilling his agenda for Kenyans.

The President said he is committed to achieving his development agenda despite threats of return of opposition protests.

Speaking yesterday at the Revival Sanctuary of Glory in Riruta Satellite, Dagoretti South, Nairobi, the Head of State said he is on course in his quest to transform the country.

“The people who are taking us back are these people drinking illicit brews and protesting. However, we are going to transform this country,” said Dr Ruto.

“Don't be concerned; those who are currently expressing doubts will eventually fall silent and applaud our achievements.”

The government has come under scathing criticism amid the high cost of living and heavy taxation.

President William Ruto arrives at the Kericho Green Stadium during Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20,2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Grou

Early this month, Azimio leader Raila Odinga said the country is heading in the wrong direction, saying the government’s priorities are misplaced.

During last year’s presidential campaigns, Dr Ruto promised to reduce the cost of living and revive the economy while creating employment opportunities for the youth.

However, the economy has not fared any better, with the shilling continuing to weaken against the dollar, skyrocketing prices for essential commodities such as food, fuel, and electricity as well as imposition of new taxes.

President Ruto said the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Act will be amended in the next one month to provide resources for every ward to have between one and three ICT hubs.

Ruto: Kenyans will be treated for emergencies, accidents without being asked questions

“We are going to have 300 to 400 youth in those hubs where we shall put computers and internet. It is in our manifesto and we are making it a reality,” he said.

Further, he announced plans to put up 20 new modern markets in Nairobi to provide space for ‘hustlers’ to carry out their businesses.

Dr Ruto noted that 2.1 million Nairobi residents have collectively accessed Sh6 billion from the Hustler Fund, saying the government is committed to fostering a culture of financial inclusion.

On health, he emphasised that the new legislations will promote community ownership of healthcare facilities in their areas, ensuring they are well-stocked and seamless operations.

Dr Ruto said all Kenyans would enjoy free medical care in Level 1, 2, and 3 hospitals.

President William Ruto attends Sunday Service at Revival Sanctuary of Glory Church in Riruta Satellite, Dagoreti South, in Nairobi County on Sunday, October 22. Photo credit: Courtesy | PCS

“Every citizen will be entitled to NHIF coverage, irrespective of their ability to afford the Sh500 premium. We have reduced it to Sh300 and those who are unable to pay, the government will bear the cost on your behalf,” he said.

The President said his administration intends to build 3,500 classrooms in Nairobi.

Dr Ruto said many underprivileged areas within the city have a serious shortage of teachers.

“We are determined to address it. The goal is to achieve an ideal 1:1 ratio, ensuring that students receive the attention and education they deserve,” he said.