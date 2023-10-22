Ruto-Raila talks in limbo as Azimio threatens to boycott retreat in bid to oust Sabina Chege

Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s camp has threatened to keep off the retreat by the National Dialogue Committee if the National Assembly does not approve changes to its House leadership.

The retreat is scheduled to run from tomorrow to Saturday next week in Nakuru.

The head of the coalition’s technical team in the talks team, Mr Jeremiah Kioni, accused Speaker Moses Wetang’ula of frustrating their efforts to implement changes to their parliamentary leadership, citing the removal of nominated MP Sabina Chege as deputy minority whip.

The coalition had settled on Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje as Ms Chege’s replacement, but the decision has yet to be implemented.

Mr Kioni, who is also the Jubilee Secretary General, told the Nation that one of the co-mandates of the dialogue committee is to ensure party discipline or fidelity to political parties, adding that there is need for general goodwill by all political players.

Former Laikipia governor Ndiritu Muriithi (right) presents a memorandum by the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party before the National Dialogue Committee at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Tuesday, October 3. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

“We are not going to those retreats if they are not implementing that decision to replace Sabina Chege, as a minimum. “It is the speaker who refused to implement the decision of Azimio in the first instance, played around with the issue until they were able to obtain an order of the court in the wee hours. We are saying we are not going to take this anymore.”

Mr Kioni accused Mr Wetang’ula of “helping facilitate Sabina,” at the expense of implementing a court order to replace her. “So far they have not succeeded to overturn the ruling but are hoping to get one by Monday. We are saying we will not be party to those discussions again if this change is not implemented,” he charged.

According to a programme for the dialogue committee’s retreat in the Nation’s possession, the team is expected to arrive at Sarova Woodlands Hotel in Nakuru town on Sunday, October 22.

They will discuss the synopsis of the submissions by the public and review the memoranda and stakeholder submissions, among other issues.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left) confers with National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung'wah during the National Dialogue Committee proceedings at Bomas of Kenya on September 28, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

Already, the dialogue committee, co-chaired by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, has sought an extension of their term.

“We are also requesting an extension motion. As you are aware, our term comes to an end on October 28 and in view of the work that awaits us, we are requesting the National Assembly and the Senate an extension motion of another 30 days for this committee so that in case we are pressed by time, we are able to finish whatever is remaining. We feel we are now at the very last phase that is very critical and we must do a good job for this country. So, we’ll be requesting the two majority leaders to move motions for extension of the National Dialogue Committee,” said Ms Cecily Mbarire, a member of the team.

But Mr Kioni insisted that their team will not be part of the retreat if their counterparts and Parliament as an institution that approved the team, continues to frustrate their efforts as a coalition.

“The speaker himself is an enabler of the political prostitution witnessed within Azimio. He has a score to settle with us, but we want to tell him that he will not take us for a ride,” Mr Kioni said.

“Fidelity to multi-party is not just a question of the law, it is also the integrity of the individuals who are charged with ensuring that which is provided for in the Constitution is implemented.

“Two individuals have refused to do what they are supposed to do administratively – the speaker of the National Assembly and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties led by Ms Anne Nderitu.”

An audit of the 2022 general elections is also on the cards.

Ms Mbarire, a member of the committee, announced that the audit framework would be developed in the coming days.

"We have agreed that we will develop a framework for the audit of the electoral process, which will be done in the next two weeks. We should be able to have a clear framework on that," said Ms Mbarire.

The talks team has been racking up agreements as it nears the end of its term.

It has also announced that it has reached a consensus on the creation of the positions of leader of the opposition and prime cabinet secretary.

At the expected retreat starting on Sunday, the team is expected to discuss the audit of the 2022 presidential election, a thorny issue that President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza is uncomfortable with.