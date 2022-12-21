I will work with all leaders, Linturi says after meeting impeached Mwangaza

Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Mithika Linturi has defended his meeting with besieged Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza ahead of the beginning of her impeachment trial by the Senate.

The former Meru Senator said he will continue working with all elected leaders across the country irrespective of their political affiliations while discharging his duties as a cabinet secretary.

Speaking on Wednesday at Chuka University’s Kiegoi Campus Grounds, Igembe South Constituency in Meru County, Mr Linturi told off those criticising him for associating himself with the embattled county boss.

This comes after he hosted the first term governor, a former political adversary who defeated him in the 2022 gubernatorial contest, at his Kilimo House office on Tuesday.

Ignited political storm

The CS, however, described the meeting as an official engagement that was focused on agricultural issues, adding that his ministry will work closely with all governors despite their political affiliations as the Kenya Kwanza government strives to improve food production and promote food security in the country.

“I have seen some people talking ill about my meeting with Governor Mwangaza in Nairobi. I’m a cabinet secretary and I will continue with my work. During our meeting we agreed on issues like desert locust invasions among other critical topics,” he said.

The Independent governor ignited a political storm in Meru on Tuesday when she posted her picture with Mr Linturi on her social media pages with a short caption “Meru Must Be Happy”.

Governor Mwangaza was impeached by Meru MCAs on December 14, 2022 with 67 ward representatives voting in favour of her removal from office.

Removal from office

Already the Senate has constituted an 11-member committee to probe the grounds for her impeachment with the Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale-led committee set to table its report on December 30, 2022.

“The senate resolves to establish a special committee of 11 senators to investigate the proposed removal from office of the Governor of Meru county and report to the senate within 10 days,” said Speaker Amason Kingi during the Senate's Tuesday special sitting.

Mr Linturi later headed to Nguthiru Laingi Grounds in Tigania West Constituency and Gatimbi Chief’s grounds in Central Imenti Constituency for the tree planting exercise.

He was accompanied by Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Principal Secretary Gitonga Mugambi, his Cooperatives counterpart Patrick Kiburi, Meru County Commissioner Frederick Ndunga, Meru Deputy Governor Mutuma M’ethingia; MPs John Paul Mwirigi, Dan Kiili, Titus Taitumu, and John Mutunga, among others.