I was locked out of Uhuru meeting, says William Ruto

Uhuru meeting

President Uhuru Kenyatta meets government officers in the senior ranks of the Executive on February 18, 2021 at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kenyatta has listed universal healthcare, half-a-million affordable houses, food security and manufacturing as his Big Four legacy-driven agenda.

  • President Kenyatta also asked the top Executive team to work as a team, even as he called for prudent use of public resources, she added.

The row between President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto reached a new high yesterday when the latter claimed he was locked out of a meeting with top State officials.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.