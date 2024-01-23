I’m ready to pay political price for illicit brew fight, vows DP Gachagua

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday said he is ready to pay the political price for spearheading eradication of illicit and deadly brews in the country.

He, at the same time, told off his critics who are using his campaign against alcohol and substance abuse saying he does not care for those who depend on the illicit business for their livelihood yet have their eyes trailed on the 2027 general elections.

Speaking when he hosted members of Nyandarua County Assembly at his Official Karen Residence yesterday morning, the Deputy President lauded the leadership of the devolved unit for a great milestone in the fight against illicit drinks.

Nyandarua County Assembly is the first to pass a Bill to support a renewed fight against illicit alcoholic drinks, drugs and substance abuse.

“We are not relenting on this war. Many people are trying to sell me fear that these people who drink and sell are active politically and my political life will come to an end. If by enacting laws to protect the next generation from extinction and enforcing the law, will bring our political career to an end, so be it,” he said. For the deputy president, there is no need for any leader to lead a drunken population nor is there any pride for him to find people staggering and lying in ditches wherever he goes. In fact, the focus should be on delivering the youth from the shackles of alcoholism and substance abuse, then matters of succession politics will follow.