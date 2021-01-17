I'm in Homa Bay to stay, Kidero says on 2022 governor bid

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero says he will not bow to pressure to pull out of the 2022 Homa Bay race and focus on city politics.

Dr Kidero said Sunday that his sights are set on the race to succeed Governor Cyprian Awiti in that year’s general election.

He said he will not turn his focus to Nairobi even if a by-election is called, following the impeachment of his successor Mike Sonko.

Mr Kidero recently hit the campaign trail running and has been engaging different groups in Homa Bay, promising to transform the people’s lives.

He has told residents that his quest to succeed Governor Awiti will not be scattered by unnamed leaders he accused of spreading propaganda against him.

The race has so far attracted at least seven candidates.

They include ODM national chairman John Mbadi, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata, Woman Representative Gladys Wanga, County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe, businessman Jared Kiasa and Kuppet Secretary-General Akelo Misori.

A threat

Most of the politicians have already crafted their campaign strategies.

The entry of the former Mumias Sugar Company boss into the race has, however, been seen as a threat by most of the contenders who want him to focus on Nairobi.

Less than two weeks after he openly declared his candidature and pitched camp in Homa Bay, politicians opposed to Dr Kidero’s ambitions are looking into ways to lock him out of the ballot.

In Nairobi, however, Anne Kananu’s swearing-in as deputy governor has affected several politicians’ plans.

In Homa Bay, leaders have been telling the people to consider candidates familiar with their plight and who have served them before.

Kidero’s arguments

Dr Kidero says he is a Kenyan and a registered voter who can contest for any political seat in any county.

He dismissed claims that he has not helped residents of Homa Bay, citing his contributions towards construction of schools and other development projects in different communities.

"Whoever thinks I will go back to Nairobi is wrong. Homa Bay is my home. No one will drive me away from my motherland," he said.

He told his supporters that he wanted to contest for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat in 2013 but decided to vie in Nairobi, having worked in companies such as Mumias Sugar and Nation Media Group.

“My dream was to retire while working in my home county. I served as a first term governor in the capital city and I have now shifted focus to Homa Bay,” he said.

Sober politicians

For the last one week, Dr Kidero has been holding consultative meetings with opinion leaders, religious leaders and professional groups in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.

He attended a church service at Obera Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday and then held meetings with residents of Ndhiwa as he toured all the five wards.

Dr Kidero also attended a service at St Paul's Catholic Church in Homa Bay Town on Sunday, with Ms Wanga, Mr Ogwe and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma.

He said the meetings are aimed at gathering views on what his manifesto should include.

“I call on all politicians in Homa Bay to sober up. Let them sell their agenda to the people who will decide whether to vote for them or not. Let us avoid [the kind of politics] where youths fight each other because they have been paid to heckle other leaders,” the former governor said.

In Dr Kidero's convoy were several other aspirants and serving leaders including Kanyidoto MCA Walter Muok, legal adviser at the office of Nairobi governor Brian Weke, as well as Florence Ouma and Tabitha Nyandiek who are eying the Homa Bay woman rep seat.

