Humour, confessions, jabs that punctuated vetting of nominees

Despite the hard tackles and seriousness in the fully packed County Hall where vetting of Cabinet nominees was being undertaken, lawmakers in the middle of the exercise took time and had light moments to ease the pressure.

From confessions to singing and tongue-in-cheek questions and jabs, the vetting was punctuated with humour all through.

With his gift of the gab, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula did not disappoint in making the appointment committee’s members laugh any time the temperatures were rising.

When the CS nominee for agriculture Mithika Linturi was blabbering while answering questions from members, Mr Wetang’ula at one point cut him short, reminding him of an American poet who wrote a book about “a witness that talks too much” and urged Mr Linturi to read the book.

“You are just volunteering unhelpful information,” he further told Mr Linturi

Still on Mr Linturi, Suna East MP Junet Mohammed accused the nominee of breathing so heavily and making those in the room worried about their health.

“Mr chairman, I’m seated next to the nominee and for the sake of health issues, can you tell the nominee to breathe normally… I’m hearing a lot of wheezing… He is very nervous,” said the lawmaker.

While welcoming Mr Simon Chelugui into the hot seat, Mr Wetang’ula termed him as the only survivor in a calamity.

“In any human calamity, there is always a survivor to tell the story and you are the survivor. You will tell the story, but not today,” he said.

Still on the Speaker, when Kandara MP Alice Wahome appeared before the committee on Monday, she revealed in her opening remarks that she comes from a polygamous family and they are 48 children.

But just before she moved on, Mr Wetang’ula interrupted with a comment, “Wow, what a hardworking man.” It sent the entire session into laughter.

Ms Wahome, however, discouraged men from venturing into polygamy, given the current economic hard times.

Making a comeback to Mr Chelugui, Tharaka MP George Murugara said he had a confession to make. He told the Speaker that they go to the same church, NPC Valley Road, with the nominee and those who were doubting that he doesn’t go church can now confirm with Mr Chelugui.

But the Speaker was quick to cut him short, telling him: “Unfortunately, your faith is not in question here.”

The appearance of Mr Chelugui also revealed the hidden talent in Saboti MP Caleb Amisi who, when given an opportunity to ask a question, he cleared his throat and started singing the song “I’m a survivor’” by Wendy Shay.

He sang part of the chorus before he was cut short by a Speaker, who ruled him “totally” out of order.

While everyone had already forgotten about the Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah, Nakuru East MP David Gikaria brought him to the limelight again.