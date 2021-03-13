Hassan Joho, Amason Kingi pulling in different directions on party formation

Amason Kingi, Hassan Joho

Governors Amason Kingi (left) and Hassan Joho at a past event.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Ahmed

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

 It is now an open secret that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi are reading from different scripts.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.