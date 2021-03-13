Hassan Joho, Amason Kingi pulling in different directions on party formation

It is now an open secret that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi are reading from different scripts.

The two governors are pulling in different directions on the push for the formation of a Coast party which has also been contested by among other leaders ODM’s Raila Odinga.

While Mr Kingi spearheads the creation of the Coast political vehicle as he urges fellow leaders to leave ODM for the same, Mr Joho on his part has vowed to remain in the party which he says he will use in his presidency bid.

Mr Joho believes issues affecting the region can best be addressed through ODM arguing that the party has kept Coast united for many years and has called on the locals to back his presidential bid on an ODM ticket next year.

Mr Kingi, on the other hand, says the issues can be addressed through a Coast-based political party or coalition.

Mr Joho’s bid in seeking the ODM’s presidential ticket got a boost recently when Mr Odinga said he supports him. Despite the support, the Mombasa governor appears to have lost the political back-up for the presidency from both Mr Kingi and the other four other Coast governors including Granton Samboja (Taita), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Fahim Twaha (Lamu) and Dhadho Godhana of Tana River.

Coast coalition

Mr Samboja, Mr Godhana and Mr Twaha have, however, made it clear that they support calls for unity. Their support is seen to be leaning towards Mr Kingi’s plan which he said would first include uniting all leaders before the Coast coalition is formed.

Already, the Kilifi governor has begun talks with the leaders of Kadu-Asili, Umoja Summit, Devolution and Shirikisho parties to form a coalition and announce their presidential flagbearer.

This week, Mr Kingi also got the support of Kaya Elders who said they support the initiative saying the regional party would unite communities in the region.

Kaya Ribe chairman Stanley Kenga said Mr Kingi was moderating a complex political conversation in the region.

The elders spoke only two days when Mr Odinga had differed with Mr Kingi on the issue even as the ODM leader urged the Kilifi governor to abandon his drive.

“I wonder why Mr Kingi wants to leave the sea and go swim in a swamp? You want to leave a national party and go to a regional party,” said Mr Odinga in Kilifi and Mombasa during his Coast tour.

Mr Kingi, however continued with his push which he says is aimed at moving the region from being a political squatter.

Land squatters

“Coast has been known for having issues on land squatters for decades, but being a political squatter is a decision that must be dealt with now,” said Mr Kingi on Monday this week.

With the differences between Mr Odinga and Mr Kingi playing out in the public, the opposition leader has only been left with Mr Joho to fight for the survival of ODM whose influence has recently been shaky.

The ODM onslaught by Mr Kingi coupled with gains made by Deputy President William Ruto have shaken the ODM party leader.

Dr Ruto appears to have made inroads in the region which he has in recent time crisscrossed it to woo both leaders and residents to support his presidential ambitions. Dr Ruto even promised to give out slots to the leaders from the region in his new United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Already, Dr Ruto has the support of a number of MPs from Coast including Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Owen Baya (Kilifi North), Paul Katana (Kaloleni) from Kilifi.