Handshake 2.0? Koskei hints at Ruto, Raila political collaboration

The Head of Civil Service Felix Koskei on Sunday gave the clearest indication that the Kenya Kwanza leader is keen to work with opposition leader Raila Odinga in future political formations.

In what appeared to be a continued effort to extend an olive branch to Mr Odinga, Mr Koskei, a close ally of the president, said the Luo and Kalenjin communities had no choice but to work together.

He attributed what he described as a Siamese twin relationship to history and past political associations between Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga.

"Our relationship and bond is God-sent and goes back to more than 1000 years ago and that is why we may go here and there but eventually we come together," Mr Koskei said.

He explained that the two communities are Nilotes with almost similar languages and the fact that they have been neighbours for a long time, trading fish, crops and milk together, only shows that they are interdependent and cannot live without each other.

"I do not want to talk much because of my position, but you already understand what I am saying. Let us be one and work together," said Mr Koskei.

Mr Koskei pointed out that he and other government officials had been instructed by the President to develop every corner of the country without discrimination and regardless of how they voted in 2022 and their political affiliation.

Mr Koskei also used the story of the legendary Lwanda Magere to illustrate the relationship between the Luo and Kalenjin, although it ended in the warrior's tragic death.

"The story of Lwanda Magere only illustrates how our relationship goes way back when we gave our daughter to the Luo who despite assisting in the death of the warrior left us with many children who are you and that is why our destiny is tied together," Mr Koskei said.

He added that the recent presidential tour where the President spent four days in Nyanza Counties and held the inaugural cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge was a true testimony that Dr Ruto cares about the region.

"I am telling you that we are together. You have seen the President visiting the region and holding a cabinet meeting in Kisumu. These are signs that government and power are getting closer to the region," said Mr Koskei.

Mr Koskei was speaking at St Luke's Church Ndara in Asembo, where he was joined by Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy Eliud Owalo and Principal Secretary for Interior Raymond Omollo to raise funds for the construction of a new church.

Mr Owalo and Dr Omollo used the occasion to rally the people of Nyanza to support President Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government.

"Never in the history of this region have we seen a government as close to the people of Nyanza as Dr Ruto's administration. This time we have a government that is friendly to us and the only thing we should do is to support it and give it enough time and enabling environment to deliver on its promises," said Mr Owalo.

He said there should be better ways of expressing disappointment or airing grievances than demonstrations.

Dr Omollo urged the region to maintain peace and also support the government, saying the region should change its way of doing politics.

"Leadership comes from God and that is why we must love and respect our leaders. I also ask you to be visionary and embrace the development projects that are coming to this region," said Dr Omollo.

Mr Koskei and the leaders made the statements days after their boss, Dr Ruto, extended an olive branch to Mr Odinga.

During his four-day development tour of Nyanza, President William Ruto signalled a new camaraderie with both former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Odinga after a gruelling battle in last year's elections in which the two ganged up against him.

Dr Ruto recalled their past working relationship with Mr Odinga in the ODM where he was part of the Pentagon team in 2007 before the disputed election after former President Mwai Kibaki was declared the winner, leading to months of political turmoil that led to loss of lives.

The President said he was Mr Odinga's confidant during that time and that their reunion was already bearing fruit now that he was head of state.

Speaking in Mr Odinga's backyard in Bondo on the last day of his tour, he asked Mr Odinga and his people to support him now and in his second bid, just as his people in Uasin Gishu stood by him.