Gideon Moi’s loyalty to One Kenya in doubt as he skips key meetings

Questions have been raised about Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s commitment to the One Kenya Alliance.

The leaders propagating the alliance converged at a city hotel yesterday but a statement after the meeting was only signed by Mr Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Mr Musalia Mudavadi of Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula as leaders of the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Asked by the Daily Nation if he snubbed two consecutive alliance meetings, the Kanu chairman responded: “Not at all. I was with them today and then left for another engagement.”

Mr Mudavadi said the meeting was a Nasa affair.

“Our dream was hijacked by some principals who pronounced Nasa dead but still wear its carcass whenever it suites them,” Mr Mudavadi said.

“Nasa parties are working independently or warming to other formations. We are open to an honest coalition.”

Kanu Secretary General Nick Salat seemed to suggest Mr Moi was not at the meeting.

He added that the Baringo senator did not attend last week’s meeting as he was handling a Senate committee matter.

It emerged that Mr Musyoka, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula are considering to trigger an exit clause that will effectively dissolve the coalition that includes the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The agreement stipulates that the coalition ends when three parties pull out. Mr Raila Odinga’s ODM has opened talks with Jubilee for a pre-election coalition deal, to the chagrin of other Nasa leaders.

Warming up to Raila

However, they are said to consider the option of leaving Nasa only if the Baringo senator is committed to the new alliance.

Mr Moi is believed to be warming up to Mr Odinga and ODM.

“We are committed to One Kenya Alliance and are ready to leave Nasa. If some people are not committed, we can rebuild Nasa as a coalition,” said a source privy to the discussions.

Mr Musyoka, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula have reportedly agreed to field one candidate for the presidency but the decision to do so under Nasa or One Kenya will be made later.

Kanu has a post-election coalition deal with Jubilee while Wiper signed a co-operation agreement with the ruling party.

An aide of Mr Musyoka as well as Ford-K Organising Secretary Chris Mandu earlier said the four leaders met at Sankara Hotel yesterday for a briefing by a technical committee on the status of One Kenya Alliance.

“It was an ordinary meeting with the technical team. The four principals attended,” Mr Musyoka’s aide said.

Mr Mandu also said the four principals were at the meeting.

However, the statement signed by Mr Musyoka, Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula said only the three met.