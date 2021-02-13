Gideon faults Baringo MCAs for shooting down BBI proposals

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi speaks during a townhall meeting of the Kanu party's Nairobi branch delegates, at Bowling Green Grounds in Parklands, Nairobi County, on December 10, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

A day after Baringo ward representatives rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, Senator Gideon Moi toured Njoro, in Nakuru County, to drum up support for the proposals.

