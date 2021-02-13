Gideon faults Baringo MCAs for shooting down BBI proposals

A day after Baringo ward representatives rejected the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, Senator Gideon Moi toured Njoro, in Nakuru County, to drum up support for the proposals.

The senator, who is also the Kanu chairman, led his brigade in a tour of the area, with his allies castigating the MCAs for shooting down the Bill.

Rongai MP Raymond Moi asked Baringo residents to punish the MCAs who rejected the bill in 2022 by not re-electing them.

"BBI has very many benefits, the MCAs should not pretend to be representing the people of Baringo when we know they are taking care of their selfish interests," said Raymond.

Kanu secretary-general Nick Salat wondered why the MCAs rejected the document that aims at bringing inclusivity and more resources to the grassroots.

"Baringo people, I am sorry. I cry for you. When other county assemblies have allocated time for public participation, Baringo MCAs decided to shoot down the Bill without allowing residents to have a say. This is very unfortunate. We are confident Baringo people will endorse the constitutional amendments during the referendum," stated Mr Salat.

Pressure

The Baringo County Assembly became the first to reject the BBI bill, putting pressure on Senator Moi.

Senator Moi said BBI will solve numerous challenges facing the country and bring inclusivity.

The Kanu chairman urged residents of Nakuru to support the law reform process, by outlining its benefits, especially to the counties where more resources will be channeled after its passage.

"The BBI will allow devolution of at least 35 per cent of national revenue to the counties, which will spur economic growth in the grassroots," said Senator Moi.

He advised Kenyans to be wary of politicians opposed to BBI process, saying they are not being sincere in their opposition .

Senator Moi said the BBI will greatly benefit the youth.

"The BBI report has proposed a seven-year tax holiday for youth-owned businesses among other good proposals. Tax holidays for investments by youth and a break from repaying education loans will enable them focus on establishing themselves and businesses after school," said the senator .