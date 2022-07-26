Gachagua rebukes journalists covering his Nyeri rally

Nyeri journalists covering Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua had a hard time on Monday after he made utterances that invited the public to go against them.

During his speech to grassroots leaders who had gathered to drum up support for Kieni MP candidate Njoroge Wainaina, Mr Gachagua rebuked reporters covering the event, claiming they always twist facts.

"Haven't you gotten enough of what you need, you people? Do not alter the way you do. Do you know these people alter the facts? When we say this, they go ahead and change it. We want to tell them that we will win this election without them," Mr Gachagua said.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign team has been making unsubstantiated claims that media outlets are providing skewed coverage ahead of the August 9 polls.

When he was being cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for President, Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto went as far as citing specific media houses.

Objective and fair

It is the democratic right for the media houses to support whomever they want in this General Election. But what we ask you is to be objective and fair in your coverage," Dr Ruto said.

Last week, Hussein Mohammed, the director of communications for Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign secretariat, accused the media of favouring Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.