DP Ruto kicks out journalists from Njoro meeting to ‘discuss important matters’

Deputy President Dr William Ruto on Monday ordered his security detail to chase away journalists from a political meeting at Hugo farm in Njoro, Nakuru.

Dr Ruto was in Nakuru to drum up support for the Kenya Kwanza team, as he seeks to consolidate his Rift Valley backyard ahead of the August 9 General Election.

He was accompanied by, among others, his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and a host of MPs and local leaders.

The DP was in the middle of his speech when he suddenly ordered that journalists be kicked out to allow those in the meeting to discuss “crucial matters”.

"These media houses...why do we have media houses here? Nani aliwaleta hapa (Who allowed them in?). Tokeni kwanza bwana ndio tuongee mambo ya maana (Please leave so we can discuss important issues)," ordered DP Ruto.

Journalists were forced to spend more than three hours outside the venue of the meeting hoping to be briefed after the event.

Before the directive, Dr Ruto had gone down the memory lane recalling how in 2012 he decided to step down from vying for the presidency and support President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"In 2012, I had decided to vie for the presidency, but l asked myself...Which position can l take? I established l can take position three after Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga," recalled Dr Ruto.

Stayed out and emerged third

"Some people told me, if l stayed out and emerged third, l will be in a good position to determine who wins the election because according to some research, nobody would garner 50 percent plus 1 in the first round. I was advised that l will be in a good position to be part of the next government," added Dr Ruto.

The DP said after soul searching he decided to strike a deal with President Kenyatta that later saw them win the presidency in 2013 against their opponents Mr Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

"It is because of peace that we decided to join hands ahead of 2013. I had the capacity to vie for the presidency but l decided to put Kenya first to end the acrimony between Rift Valley people and Mount Kenya then for the good of the country," he narrated.

It is at this point that he asked his security detail to chase away journalists.

Although it is not clear why he decided to keep journalists away from the meeting, a source told the Nation that the attendees were discussing issues on the unity of the people of Njoro and Molo ahead of the August 9 General Election.