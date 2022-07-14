Gachagua flees rally as Azimio and Kenya Kwanza youth battle

Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua was Wednesday whisked to safety after rival groups engaged in a stone-throwing match during a campaign rally in Meru.

The rally at Mutuati market in Igembe North was disrupted after rival groups from Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La Umoja Coalition Party clashed.

The groups pelted stones at leaders including Mr Gachagua and Meru Senator Mithika Linturi who were addressing the crowd, forcing them to take cover. Mr Gachagua was quickly whisked into his vehicle, which a sped off.

He later flew to Muringene market in Igembe Central where he was scheduled to address another rally.

Also present were Imenti South MP Kathuri Murungi and Mr Julius Taitumu, who is challenging MP Maoka Maore (Jubilee Party) on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket. Residents who spoke to the Nation claimed that one group was in support of Mr Taitumu while the other was backing Mr Maore.

Chanted slogans

Trouble started when Mr Taitumu started addressing the rally after Mr Gachagua and Mr Murungi had spoken. As the groups chanted slogans in support of their candidates, others started throwing stones.

Police however intervened and restored calm and the meeting resumed. Mr Linturi blamed Mr Maore for the violence, saying, the MP had vowed the meeting would not be held in his backyad.

“We cannot allow some leaders to use the youth by paying them to unleash violence,” he said. Earlier, Mr Gachagua has told area residents that a Kenya Kwanza government would ensure that the miraa sector was revived by seeking new markets.

“DP Ruto has assured farmers that, when he takes over, his government will appoint an ambassador to Somalia from miraa growing areas so to negotiate on behalf of farmers,” Mr Gachagua said.

Liberate Kenyans

The leaders d asked residents to vote for Kenya Kwanza, saying, the outfit would liberate Kenyans from the high cost living. Mr Gachagua, who avoided talking on the chaos in Mutuati, said Dr Ruto’s government will increase police salaries and improve their welfare.

He said that the police would stop taking bribes and harassing innocent Kenyans if their welfare is improved.

The Mathira MP further said a Kenya Kwanza administration will employ 100,000 new teachers and abolish the contentious delocalisation programme, which he blamed for breaking up families.

Mr Gachagua also addressed rallies in Kangeta and Kinyanga before ending his three day tour of Meru.

Azimio and Kenya Kwanza are engaged in a fierce battle for the vote-rich Meru County.