Gachagua: All Azimio MPs in Mt Kenya will be with me before 2023

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has set himself a December 31 deadline to woo politicians allied to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga.

The DP declared that his quest to unite Mt Kenya region under one political roof and mentoring young political leaders was unstoppable, and that he will ensure that those who had "strayed" into Azimio formation would be back by December 31.

Mr Gachagua took on former President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly failing to mentor young leaders from the area and instead "muzzled" those who aspired for leadership positions.

He asked leaders in the region to remain united, set aside their political differences and work together for the region’s development.

“As I have said before, politics is now over and it is time to serve the people. During the just concluded elections Azimio had 13 percent of votes in this region and we will reach out to professionals, business people and politicians who had gone astray. I have talked to many of them and have told me they were intimidated and coerced into joining Azimio and are ready to return to the fold" he said.

Mr Gachagua, who was addressing congregants at Karatina Catholic church in his Mathira constituency backyard, said the Kenya Kwanza administration was focused on delivering on its promises and uniting the country.

"We want a peaceful country. I and President William Ruto have a big task ahead to serve the people of Kenya and bring them together. Recently, President Ruto approached both Kilifi and Mombasa governors and they are willing to work with us for the sake of development of this country,” Mr Gachagua added.

He called for the unity of Mount Kenya region despite political affiliations but at the same time criticized the former President claiming that Mr Kenyatta had failed to mentor upcoming leaders and had left the region without a clear successor.

"The previous leader did not mentor our younger leaders and some of us who tried to raise our heads were met with harassment and intimidation. One of my roles now is to mentor young leaders, that is why you will be seeing me moving around accompanied by young politicians,” he said.

Several members of Parliament from the region led by Nyeri woman rep Rahab Mukami who accompanied the DP pledged their loyalty and assured they were solidly behind him as the regional leader even as they sought to allay fears that cracks were emerging in the Kenya Kwanza coalition.