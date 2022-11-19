DP Gachagua: I supported Kanini Kega in Eala vote

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed how he rallied Kenya Kwanza MPs to back former Kieni MP Kanini Kega for the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) slot.

The disclosure comes in the wake of reports of how Mt Kenya MPs ganged up to elect Mr Mwangi Maina in defiance of President William Ruto.

Mr Maina was not in the line-up endorsed by Dr Ruto at State House ahead of the vote.

Speaking in Magumoni, Tharaka Nithi County, during the burial of Chuka Igambang’ombe MP Patrick Munene’s daughter Natasha Makena yesterday, Mr Gachagua said he endorsed Mr Kieni, despite him being in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

He said Mr Kieni fought him during election campaigns but he chose to back him by asking Kenya Kwanza lawmakers to vote for him.

United front

In what appears as an effort to consolidate Mt Kenya behind him, the DP asked Azimio-allied leaders from the region to unite with his camp. He vowed to unite the region and stated that, together with President Ruto, they are not interested in pursuing those who mistreated them during the Uhuru Kenyatta era.

No division

Mr Gachagua said he will ensure there is no political division between Mt Kenya East and West, adding that the East has two Cabinet secretaries—Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior) from Tharaka Nithi and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) from Meru—and the Attorney General post held by Justin Muturi from Embu. He said the three counties have also received principal secretaries, with Meru getting two, and each will also get Chief Administrative Secretary slots among other posts.

“The narrative that Mt Kenya unites during voting but divides immediately after polls with Mt Kenya West benefiting will never be there again.”

He said he would also ensure both Mt Kenya East and West enjoy adequate development as the rest of the country and that their plans are to roll out various projects, including completing the stalled ones.

The DP added that he had started uniting Mt Kenya by bringing to his fold Azimio politicians and they have no time pursuing “the likes of former Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti who tormented us.”

He insisted that there is no need to hold grudges but instead that they should unite the country and that those who fear for the wrongs they did to them should ‘relax.’

He pointed out that, together with President Ruto, they had started to nurture young leaders who will take over the country’s leadership. He noted that in the Mt Kenya region, they have pointed out young leaders such as MP Munene, Kimani Ichung’wah, Ndindi Nyoro and John Paul Mwirigi.

“Instead of nurturing leaders who could take over from them, the last leadership in Mt Kenya region trimmed anyone who tried to blossom and that is why we had a very hard time picking the next leader,” he said.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and his Embu counterpart Cecily Mbarire lauded President Ruto’s government for the appointment of CSs and PSs and called on for more positions.

Mr Njuki said President Ruto is a trustworthy leader because he had started fulfilling the promises that he made during campaigns including giving the county a CS.

“Since independence, this county has never produced a CS but President Ruto has given us the most powerful one; Interior and Coordination of the National Government,” said Mr Njuki.

He urged the national government to help Mt Kenya region establish a cancer centre in the region to avoid the deaths of many people including children from cancer.

“We are ready to partner with the national government and other partners to establish a cancer centre to serve the three counties,” said Governor Njuki.

MP Munene promised to build a paediatric ward at a nearby Kibugua Health Centre in the honor of his 10-year-old Grade Four daughter who died of Leukemia while receiving treatment at a hospital in India.