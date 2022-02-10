Forget about Mt Kenya, Anne Waiguru tells Uhuru Kenyatta

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has vowed to teach President Kenyatta a political lesson in his Mt Kenya backyard for abandoning Deputy President William Ruto in the succession race.

Once a close ally of the President, the former Devolution Secretary said Central was firmly behind Dr Ruto, adding that Azimio la Umoja movement would be humbled in the August 9 General Election.

Ms Waiguru said the region has witnessed a political shift to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and that Jubilee “is dead and buried”.

Speaking just two days after Mr Kenyatta vowed to revamp the ruling party, the governor said there was no turning back in Mt Kenya, adding that no amount of threats would cow the DP’s foot soldiers.

“We have nothing to fear. In fact, the President will be surprised that the mountain moved a long time ago and it’s solidly in UDA,” she said.

Speaking in Mombasa on Monday, President Kenyatta warned those opposed to the Azimio la Umoja coalition to prepare for a tough battle.

Start campaigns

He said he would start campaigns to ensure he leaves Kenya in the hands of a leader who will push forward his development agenda.

“I asked respectfully that we first work for Kenyans. But I was told I’ve no ability to stop them from engaging in politics. I let them go ahead with their desires. Now the time for politicking is here and you will hear from us,” the President said.

“I’ll vote for whoever my conscience believes in as I only have one vote. But if there is one, or even two people who listen to me, I’ll not hesitate to explain my choice of a successor,” he added.

He also promised to campaign for Jubilee candidates and ensure the party regains its lost glory. But Ms Waiguru said the revamping of the party does not scare the DP’s allies.

Revamp Jubilee

“We have moved on and whether they revamp Jubilee or join Azimio is really not an issue. Whether Jubilee changes its name, colours or logo, it is a dead horse, flogging it will not change anything,” she said.

She accused the President’s camp of failing to read the signs of change, saying: “We told them, they ignored us. It’s now too late, the ground in Mt Kenya shifted long time ago to UDA”.

“Every village that you go to in Mt Kenya, there is no one talking about Jubilee and it’s just a matter of time; those still left in the party will come running to UDA. Jubilee is dead and buried, people have forgotten that there was such a party. People are supporting UDA because they associate with the bottom-up-economic model,” said Ms Waiguru.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata said the President doesn’t scare them.

“We are only fearful of wastage of government resources in an endeavour to hoist a project known as Baba. We are fearful of what Baba can do with power,” he said. “His Excellency’s decision will enable us to unveil Baba in his true colours –a state project,” he added.