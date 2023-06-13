Foreign trips: Politicians from Western tell off DP Gachagua over Mudavadi ‘attack’

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s derision of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s foreign trips has lifted the lid on tension between the two.

On Monday, a section of Kenya Kwanza politicians from Western Kenya came to Mr Mudavadi’s defence after Mr Gachagua implied that the Prime CS’s foreign trips were not adding value to Kenyans.

Mr Gachagua was reacting to reports that Mr Mudavadi has been tapped by President William Ruto as his ambassador-at-large, owing to his overseas trips to represent the Head of State.

Speaking during a media interview last Friday, the DP said: “Let me tell you, the only foreign trip I will attend is that which will bring development because I don’t have interest in attending swearing-in ceremonies,” Mr Gachagua said. “I have told the President to let me address this issue of alcohol and bhang among our youth. I know that after they are reformed they will be able to get jobs. This is a major role and it’s better than travelling abroad more than 20 times.”

Amani National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General and Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba said Mr Gachagua’s criticism of Mr Mudavadi’s trips was unnecessary.

“There is no need for demeaning any government trips because they are all funded by taxpayers and sanctioned by the President,” he said.

Vihiga Woman Rep Beatrice Adagala said the DP was lacking in the knowledge that “a country’s international relations are forged through friendly visits”.

“It’s not necessary that you return with a chest full of gold from a foreign trip like a pirate. He’s undermining the very reason we have foreign missions,” she said.

“It's unfortunate that the Deputy President deems presidential representation by the Prime CS to Nigeria as less important. Kenya is in a community of nations and any role it plays globally is crucial,” Ms Adagala added.

“During inaugurations, various Heads of State attend. Even when our government was being inaugurated with Mr Gachagua being sworn in as deputy president, we had several Heads of State grace the occasion as a sign of mutual respect and cordial diplomatic relation,” said Mr Milemba.

He advised the DP to moderate his statements and have respect for other government officials.

“There is no need for such kind of outbursts, especially within the same government,” he said.

Ms Adagala said that part of Mr Mudavadi's assignment in his capacity as Prime Cabinet Secretary is to assist the president and the deputy president “and he is not in any competition with H.E Rigathi.”

Prof David Monda of City University of New York argues that president Ruto’s strategy in using Mr Mudavadi in implementing the country’s Look West economic policy, is two-fold.