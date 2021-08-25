Uhuru Kenyatta
PSCU

Politics

Prime

Fate of 2022 polls now lies with Uhuru, Parliament

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The fate of the 2022 General Election lies with Parliament and President Uhuru Kenyatta following a court’s finding that the electoral agency lacks a quorum and cannot make policy decisions or conduct its business.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.