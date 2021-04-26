Ex-Kiambaa MP’s widow, June Koinange, declares interest in seat

Ms June Koinange

Ms June Koinange (centre), joins members of the Agikuyu elders in a jig at a past function. She has declared her interest in the Kiambaa parliamentary seat.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Justus Ochieng'

Ms June Koinange, widow of former Kiambaa Member of Parliament Paul Koinange, has declared interest in the seat. The legislator died last month.

