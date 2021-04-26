Ex-Kiambaa MP’s widow, June Koinange, declares interest in seat

Ms June Koinange, widow of former Kiambaa Member of Parliament Paul Koinange, has declared interest in the seat. The legislator died last month.

Ms Koinange, a counselling psychologist and a PhD candidate at United States International University- Africa, has said that she will be running on a Jubilee ticket in the by-election.

She said that her decision to run for the Kiambaa seat came after pressure from her children, family, Kiambaa residents and voters.

“There have been many discussions in Kiambaa that have brought together voters as well as thought and opinion leaders. The people have agreed that they need a strong personality to complete projects initiated by the late Hon Paul Koinange,’’ said Ms Koinange.

The politician, widely known as Maitu June, said that Kiambaa voters and stakeholders, as well as the political class, have had consultative deliberations to identify candidates ahead of the by-election.

By-election

‘’They also need a personality who can defend President Kenyatta’s agenda at the national level. The people have identified me,’’ said Ms Koinange in a statement Monday.

She pointed out that her understanding of the CDF projects and constituency needs gives her a pedestal standing in the by election.

“I have a solid understanding of Kiambaa development needs because I interact with the people on a regular basis. I am ready and willing to continue with Paul’s agenda at the national and constituency levels,” said Ms Koinange.

She noted that she has the requisite skills and knowledge to support President Kenyatta’s national agenda.

Covid-19 protocols

“Hon. Koinange was a key player at the national level where he protected and fought for President Kenyatta’s interests. He was a key BBI player. His replacement must have similar characteristics,” Ms Koinange said.

She disclosed that she will now embark on a door-to-door campaign to deliver her message to Kiambaa residents.

“We will run a campaign consistent with Covid-19 protocols. Our campaign will be anchored on Kiambaa interests,” she added.