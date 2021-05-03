DP William Ruto unveils Mt Kenya economy plan

Ruto meets Mt Kenya leaders

Economist David Ndii, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah, Deputy President William Ruto, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and his Dagoretti South counterpart John Kiarie during a meeting with leaders from Mt Kenya region in Narok County on May 2, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS
By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The meeting established a four-member Mt Kenya economic revival committee and a three-member agriculture and livestock committee.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies in Mt Kenya have agreed to develop a framework of engagement aimed at empowering residents if he is elected President in next year’s General Election.

