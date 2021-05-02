Kenyan politicians
File | PSCU

Politics

Prime

Time to break stranglehold of political elites?

By  Bernard Mwinzi

Managing Editor, Weekend Editions

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For the Musalias, Rutos, Odingas, Mois and Kenyattas, it appears that “brand name” identification is worth something in politics as it is at the supermarket shelf.

One is a serial also-ran, another is a lazy wannabe who struggles to get his morning kicks.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Somalia polls: PM accepts new role

  2. PRIME Orengo is a traitor, claim Raila allies

  3. Sierra Leone Cabinet reshuffle 'demotes' President's teacher

  4. PRIME Kitengela quartet: Detectives pursue rogue officer clue

  5. PRIME From Mboya to Atwoli, labour movement has been the training ground for politicos

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.