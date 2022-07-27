DP Ruto's UDA to deploy nearly 280,000 poll agents

Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has instructed its candidates to start recruiting their own agents ahead of the upcoming General Election after getting a greenlight from the electoral agency.

Responding to UDA's request for each candidate to have their own agent, as opposed to one party agent in every polling station, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati said he had no objection to candidates recruiting their own agents as long as they liaise with returning officers.

This means that UDA will have at least 277,374 agents in all the 46,229 polling stations across the country for the six elective seats.

"The provisions of Section 30 of the Elections Act refers; A political party may appoint one agent for its candidates at each polling station. Where a political party does not nominate an agent under subsection (1), a candidate nominated by a political party may appoint an agent of the candidate's choice. An independent candidate may appoint his own agent," said Mr Chebukati to UDA Secretary General on July 23, 2022.

"The commission notes your communication that the party will not be able to appoint agents for its candidates and your decision to invoke the provisions of Section 30 (2). As this is a discretion provided in law, we have no objection. Our returning officers will be guided accordingly and directives issued on how the names of appointed should be received and processed," he added.

In a notice to all UDA candidates dated July 25, 2022 and signed by the party's Secretary General Veronica Maina, the party's says that it will not employ agents for its candidates in the upcoming polls.

"On the July 13, 2022 wrote to IEBC chairman informing him of our party decision not to appoint any party agent under Section 30 (1) of the Elections Act No 24 of 2011."

"Section 30 (2) of Elections Act No 24 of 2011 shall apply entitling every candidates to appoint their agents in all polling stations within their respective electoral seats. Kindy liaise with your respective returning officers to facilitate your agents appointment, training and accreditation," said Ms Maina

The law also requires that a presidential candidate to have at least one agent per polling station.