DP William Ruto
Ruto in another big win against Moi

By  Onyango K'Onyango  &  Barnabas Bii

What you need to know:

  • The Myoot Council, the umbrella body of the Kalenjin sub-tribes, also makes decisions on the community’s leadership. 
  • In the last decade, Dr Ruto has run the show, sending Baringo senator Gideon Moi to the periphery. 

Kanu leader Gideon Moi has suffered a major political blow after the Kalenjin Myoot Council of Elders endorsed his political nemesis, Deputy President William Ruto, to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

