Don’t impose Raila Odinga on Mt Kenya, William Ruto allies tell Uhuru Kenyatta

Six Members of Parliament from Mt Kenya region on Friday told President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop ‘imposing’ Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga on the region.

The legislators vowed never to back Mr Odinga for the top seat in 2022 and asked President Kenyatta to let Mt Kenya residents decide on the candidate to support during the 2022 presidential polls.

The legislators, Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes), John Muchiri (Manyatta), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Muriuki Njagagua (Mbeere North) and Cecily Mbarire (nominated) promised to support Deputy President William Ruto for presidency.

"As leaders from Mt Kenya region, we have made up our minds to support Dr Ruto and the President should not bother selling Mr Odinga in this region,” said Mr Kuria.

They described Dr Ruto as a man of the people.

"Dr Ruto is a good man and we shall ensure all Mt Kenya region residents rally behind him," added Mr Kuria.

Speaking on Friday at Kianjokoma Primary School in Embu County during the funeral service of the two slain brothers, the MPs accused President Kenyatta of holding meetings with opposition without involving leaders from the region.

"The President does not recognise us and we shall not accept Raila Odinga who wants to succeed him," said Mr Kuria.

Mr Gachagua said the Jubilee government has become unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

"Our people are being killed by the police and their houses demolished yet the President is quiet. Our people are tired of this government and Dr Ruto, who has stood with us, will form the next government," said Mr Gachagua.

Ms Mbarire said only Mr Ruto responded to the cries of the bereaved family and people from Embu will reciprocate by voting for him in the next polls. Mr Muchiri said the President should retire honourably instead of engaging in succession politics.

"We don't want the President to tell us who to back for the top seat," said Mr Muchiri.

They accused the Jubilee government of failing the Embu people and the entire Mount Kenya region.

The leaders also gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to bring those who murdered the two Embu brothers to book or they rally residents to demand justice through demonstrations.