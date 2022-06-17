Don’t chest thump, Mbadi warns ODM candidates in Luo Nyanza

ODM party National Chairman John Mbadi has cautioned party candidates, particularly those in Nyanza region not chest thump for securing the tickets but to get out and campaign, amid a strong anti-six-piece wave in the area.

ODM candidates in the region have launched a six-piece voting campaign where they urge voters to only select candidates from the party in all the six positions in the General Election – from MCA, MP, Woman Rep, Senator, Governor to the President. However, but they are facing stiff challenge from other contestants vying in other Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition member parties and independents.

None ODM members have insisted that since ODM party leader Raila Odinga is vying for president on the Azimio coalition party ticket, other aspirants should not discriminate against them since they were supporting a common course - a Raila presidency.

Mr Mbadi argues that since party nominations in some electoral units were not conducted above board, it was the cause for simmering tensions in the region and thus the rebellion against some ODM party candidates.

“We must stand by the truth when addressing our local issues. As John Mbadi my work is not to amuse people, my work as chairman of the party is to tell the truth that things did not work out well, so we need to apologize and move forward.

“ODM candidates should go and talk to the people, not to sit on ivory towers. Don’t chest thump, humble yourselves to attract votes lest you cost our party positions by losing the seats,” Mr Mbadi said.

Mr Mbadi told the Nation that after noticing gaps in the ODM candidates’ campaigns, he decided to raise an alarm in order to “whip our members into action”.

“I noticed some gaps so I mentioned that our teams need to be coordinated because we want to win these seats. We need to win those seats but the strategy must change. The gap is that our teams are not coordinated and are not working together, something that if not checked, may play to our disadvantage,” said Mr Mbadi.

Mr Mbadi lamented that the ongoing trend where ODM candidates have faced hostility and heckling during various public events was worrying and proper coordination is needed to arrest the situation.

“Where on earth have you ever seen candidates with ODM tickets being heckled in their home-turf?

“You can argue that someone probably imported goons and hecklers but you also have to look at the magnitude of the heckling. Where do they get these people?

“You may dismiss it that they are hiring people to heckle speakers at the funerals yet they have won those guys on their side,” Mr Mbadi warned.

In Luo Nyanza counties of Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori, ODM is facing stiff challenge particularly in the gubernatorial contests.

In Siaya, Senator James Orengo of ODM eying the governor seat faces stiff opposition from United Democratic Movement (UDM) candidate – former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo.

Mr Orengo is relying on the party support and his running mate William Oduol who hails from the expansive Alego Usonga constituency to win the election, while Mr Gumbo has veteran journalist David Ohito. Mr Ohito was brought on board after former police spokesperson Charles Owino withdrew his candidature as Mr Gumbo’s running mate.

In Kisumu, former Governor Jack Ranguma (of Movement for Democracy and Growth party) is seeking to dislodge Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o of ODM while in Homa Bay, ex- Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero, an independent candidate, is giving Woman Rep Gladys Wanga a run for her money in the gubernatorial contest.

Ms Wanga is relying on ODM support and her running mate Oyugi Magwanga, while Dr Kidero has confidently tapped on the disgruntled ODM aspirants’ support and is threatening to deal the Orange party a blow in the county.

In Migori, former MP John Dache Pesa of DAP-K and a host of independents are giving Senator Ochilo Ayacko of ODM a run for his money in the gubernatorial contest.

In the parliamentary contest where only one MP in the region – Kisumu Central legislator Fred Ouda lost the ODM ticket, residents have been disgruntled following the retention of ODM legislators by the party despite most of them losing public favour.

Also Read: Raila to take Karua home

Mr Ouda, now vying as an independent candidate is, however, promising the ODM candidate in the constituency, Dr Joshua Oron, a tough battle.

In the neighbouring Kisumu East, incumbent Shakeel Shabbir is also angling to retain his seat amid tough challenge from Mr Nicholas Oricho who has promised to end his 15-year stint as MP.

In Kisumu West, Olago Aluoch of DAP-K is also working round the clock to retain his seat amid an onslaught by Woman Rep Rosah Buyu of ODM.

In Siaya county, eyes are on Ugenya constituency where Mr David Ochieng’, the MDG party leader, is seeking to retain his seat against new comer Daniel Odhiambo of ODM.

Mr Odhiambo is however, facing an uphill task to win the seat as Mr Ochieng’ seems to have endeared himself to the locals due to various development projects he initiated.

In Alego Usonga, former MP Omondi Muluan of DAP-K, who in 2013 while running on a Wiper party ticket dislodged former area MP Edwin Ochieng’ Yinda of ODM, is again banking on his grassroots support to kick out first timer Sam Atandi of ODM.

In Rangwe, Homa Bay county, former area MP George Oner is also giving incumbent Lilian Gogo of ODM a hard time while in Karachuonyo, Adipo Okuome of ODM faces stiff competition from Independent candidate Samuel Ogutu.

Siaya Woman Rep Christine Ombaka of ODM is also struggling to retain her seat amid an onslaught by Radio journalist Sellah Ayimba of MDG who comes from the expansive Alego Usonga Constituency.

Senate aspirant Dr Oburu Oginga of ODM is also facing a challenge from Gem politician Julius Okinda.