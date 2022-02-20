Disregard opinion polls, Kalonzo tells Kenyans

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led One Kenya Alliance (OKA) yesterday asked Kenyans to disregard opinion polls, saying they had unfairly framed the August presidential contest as a two-horse race.

Addressing an OKA rally in Kisauni, Mr Musyoka discredited the opinion polls, noting that they do not reflect the true popularity of candidates.

“Can you imagine an opinion poll putting me at 1 per cent? Those misleading figures are cooked by individuals at the comfort of their houses. From today update your thinking, your records if you are a Kenyan. We shall not accept those who are bribed at the boardrooms to give false opinion polls,” he said.

He added: “All those who have called me names will this year go home. Their time has come.”

An opinion poll by Trends & Insights for Africa (TIFA), which was released Thursday showed Mr Musyoka at a distant third at two per cent following in a poll where Deputy President William Ruto ranked first at 38 per cent, followed by Azimio la Umoja boss Raila Odinga who polled 27 per cent.

Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua said that Kenyans should prepare for an OKA president. He laughed off the widely perceived idea that the 2022 polls will be a two horse race between Mr Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

“We are confident of a win come August 9. The next president of the Republic of Kenya will be one of the OKA leaders,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by Mr Musyoka who said that OKA will pull a surprise.

Presidential race

“Kenyans have been made to believe that there are only two horse in the presidential race, are we, who are here, monkeys or human being?" asked the Wiper party leader.

The OKA leaders drummed up support for the political outfit while promising to lead economic transformation of the region.

They have promised to revive the region’s economy by converting Mombasa-Nairobi into a dual carriage way and to return the ports operations in order to bring back jobs lost and create more employment opportunities.

Kanu chairman Gideon Moi said OKA will slay the dragon of corruption to ensure that national resources are used prudently for the benefit of all Kenyans.

“As we have said before, under OKA leadership, corruption will be a history in Kenya. We will deal with corrupt leaders who have stolen money that is supposed to be used to transform the lives of Kenya through economic transformation,” he said

Mr Moi told Kenyans to start preparing for a transformative government, adding that the corrupt should be reminded that their days are numbered.

“If they bring you money please take, but on the election day chose a leader who has your interest at heart,” said the Baringo Senator.

Economic transformation

The Senator also said that in future, OKA will hold talks with likeminded leaders to send the corrupt home.

His sentiments were echoed by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua who urged Kenyans not to vote along political lines but to choose good leaders who will transform their lives.

She said that Kenyans should not be forced to join any political formation in order to choose a particular candidate.

“In 2017, I voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta but I was in a different party. People should not be forced to join particular outfits in order to vote for their favorite candidates,” said the Narc Kenya leader.

Ms Karua said that OKA intends to unit Kenyans and spearhead economic transformation. She urged Kenyans to reject corrupt leaders who have contributed to bad leadership that has seen many Kenyans remain poor.

“We are in different parties but our aim is to unit Kenyans. OKA is the solution to the war against corruption,” she said.

The Narc Kenya leader also asked Kenyans to elect leaders based on their integrity and their vision but not on the basis of the parties they are affiliated to.

War on corruption

“If we are all in one party or coalition, then there will be no checks and balances. You will still suffer if you elect a good president but make a mistake on your area MCA or governor,” she said

Mr Musyoka on the other hand said that corruption, which OKA will eradicate by punishing the corrupt, has scared away investors and investment in the country.

For instance, the Wiper party leaders said that Qatar Airways moved its African headquarters from its initial plane to establish it in Kenya to Rwanda because of corruption.

“In order to maintain our competitive advantage and to create employment opportunities, OKA government will put ports of Mombasa and Lamu free ports. This will create more employment opportunities. Mombasa will be the number one port city in Africa,” he said.

“Nairobi can continue to be the country’s capital city but Mombasa will be the country’s commercial headquarters under the OKA leadership. People from this region will get jobs,” said Mr Musyoka.

OKA has promised to liberate Kenyans from the yoke of corruption and poor leadership.