CJ Martha Koome reshuffles High Court judges after of 6 were promoted

Chief Justice Martha Koome has transferred various High Court judges in a reshuffle that seeks to address gaps created by the recent promotion of six judges to the Court of Appeal.

“The transfers are done at the discretion of the Chief Justice to address gaps created by the promotion of judges especially in busy High Court stations,” said the CJ in a statement.

Among the judges affected by the transfer is Justice Antony Mrima who has been moved from the Constitutional and Human Rights Division in Milimani Nairobi to become the Presiding Judge of the High Court in Kitale from August 1, 2022.

His transfer follows the appointment of Justice Luka Kimaru to the Court of Appeal. The other judges elevated to the appellate court include justices Lydia Achode, Fredrick Ochieng, John Mativo, Grace Ngenye and Aroni Abida Ali.

Among the major cases Justice Mrima was handling at Milimani was the CJ’s decision to gag lawyers from commenting on a pending presidential petition at the Supreme Court. According to the transfer notice issued by the Judiciary, cases that were pending judgements and rulings before the judge have been adjourned indefinitely.

“Matters scheduled before him will now be mentioned before Deputy Registrar for allocation of new dates,” the statement read in part.

Justice Mugure Thande has been moved from the Family Division to the Constitutional and Human Rights Division in Milimani.

One of the popular cases Justice Thande was handling at the Family Division was slain Dutch businessman Tob Cohen’s succession.

Also moved is Justice Grace Nzioka who has been posted in Naivasha as the Presiding Judge with effect from September 15. She was at Milimani Criminal Division. Some of the major cases she was handling was the murder trial of journalist Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu for the murder of businessman Monica Kimani.