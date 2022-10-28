Charlene, President Ruto’s daughter, sets tongues wagging after meeting county bosses
President William Ruto's daughter has left tongues wagging following her recent meetings with top officials of three counties.
Charlene Ruto held talks with top county staff in Embu, Kirinyaga and Isiolo, eliciting conversation on social media as Kenyans expressed curiosity on the motive of the visits.
Earlier this week, Charlene visited Isiolo Deputy Governor James Lowasa at his office in Isiolo town where they engaged in discussions on mitigating climate change effects.
Isiolo is among the counties that are worst hit by the prolonged drought that is the worst in four decades and which has exposed over 150, 000 residents to hunger. Among the interventions proposed at the meeting, which was also attended by County Trade Chief Officer Lucy Kaburu, was mass tree planting drive for increased forest cover.
"A tree planting exercise shall be conducted in December along with another follow up engagement with various stakeholders," Charlene said on twitter.
She also visited Kirinyaga and Embu counties, taking the residents by surprise.
In Kirinyaga, Charlene held a closed-door meeting with Deputy Governor David Githanda. Insiders said they discussed agriculture, tourism, climate change and youth empowerment.
She spoke about value addition for farm produce from the region, whose residents' mainstay is agriculture.
Charlene also said Kirinyaga has potential for investment in hospitality.
She said she was keen to see counties grow tremendously for the benefits of all Kenyans.
"The progress of counties is the progress of Kenya," she said.
In Embu, where she arrived under tight security, she toured the county and met with Governor Cecily Mbarire.
She praised Ms Mbarire and noted Embu's potential for agriculture, sports and tourism.