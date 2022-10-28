Charlene, President Ruto’s daughter, sets tongues wagging after meeting county bosses

President William Ruto's daughter has left tongues wagging following her recent meetings with top officials of three counties.

Charlene Ruto held talks with top county staff in Embu, Kirinyaga and Isiolo, eliciting conversation on social media as Kenyans expressed curiosity on the motive of the visits.

Earlier this week, Charlene visited Isiolo Deputy Governor James Lowasa at his office in Isiolo town where they engaged in discussions on mitigating climate change effects.

Today's highlight was meeting @isioloCounty011 's Deputy Governor Dr. James Lowasa and his team members at the Isiolo County Government offices. We engaged in key discussions on Climatic change and it's impact on Environmental progression. pic.twitter.com/MFB10wAiXt — Charlene Ruto (@charlruto) October 25, 2022

Isiolo is among the counties that are worst hit by the prolonged drought that is the worst in four decades and which has exposed over 150, 000 residents to hunger. Among the interventions proposed at the meeting, which was also attended by County Trade Chief Officer Lucy Kaburu, was mass tree planting drive for increased forest cover.

"A tree planting exercise shall be conducted in December along with another follow up engagement with various stakeholders," Charlene said on twitter.

She also visited Kirinyaga and Embu counties, taking the residents by surprise.

Kirinyaga County is ripe for investment in areas of hospitality and value addition of crops such as tomatoes. It was a pleasure sitting and sharing on these matters with the Deputy Governor H.E. David Githanda. The progression of our counties is the progression of our countries. pic.twitter.com/7c6mAjLgJc — Charlene Ruto (@charlruto) October 28, 2022

In Kirinyaga, Charlene held a closed-door meeting with Deputy Governor David Githanda. Insiders said they discussed agriculture, tourism, climate change and youth empowerment.

She spoke about value addition for farm produce from the region, whose residents' mainstay is agriculture.

Charlene also said Kirinyaga has potential for investment in hospitality.

She said she was keen to see counties grow tremendously for the benefits of all Kenyans.

"The progress of counties is the progress of Kenya," she said.

In Embu, where she arrived under tight security, she toured the county and met with Governor Cecily Mbarire.

I was so honoured today to spend some time with one of the most effective female leaders in our country, Embu Governor H.E. @CecilyMbarire and Deputy Governor H.E. Kinyua Mugo. They are putting in serious measures to create niche tourism areas in Embu County and its environs. pic.twitter.com/j2FcjqoJPR — Charlene Ruto (@charlruto) October 26, 2022

Did you know that Embu County has an internationally recognised planetarium to view the stars? pic.twitter.com/jiQNFBbD06 — Charlene Ruto (@charlruto) October 26, 2022