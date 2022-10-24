First Lady Rachel: How Ruto won the presidency

First Lady Rachel Ruto has attributed President William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 General Election to his decision to ignore sceptics and detractors during campaigns.

Mrs Ruto was speaking in Kamagut - the President’s birthplace in Uasin Gishu County- during an interdenominational prayer and thanksgiving ceremony on Sunday.

“At the height of the campaigns, at one point when the criticism against his presidential ambition was boiling, I asked him what we would do because the sneers at him were too much. But he said he would never focus on the critics since his eyes were fixed on the presidency,” she told the congregation.

President William Ruto’s mother Sarah Samoei from (left), First Lady Rachel Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Dorcas Rigathi during a thanksgiving service held at Samoei Model Primary School in Kamagut, Uasin Gishu County on October 23, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The First Lady compared President Ruto to the proverbial tortoise that beat other faster animals in a race.

In another analogy, she compared the President to a deaf runner who focused on the prize and won the race despite the sneers and jeers from fellow competitors.

Mama Rachel sent the President’s apologies for not attending the ceremony.

The First Lady, who cited several biblical stories, thanked Kenyans across the country for playing a pivotal role in President Ruto’s victory.

“Kenyans supported Ruto to capture the Presidency and I am appealing to them to remain focused because our country is bountiful and its economy will improve soon,” she stated.

“There should be synergy among leaders and locals in addressing challenges facing the country. Solutions to Kenya’s current economic hardships and environmental challenges require a collective responsibility,” she said.

The ceremony was also attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku and several local leaders led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and his Elgeyo Marakwet counterpart Wisley Rotich.

The First Lady asked Kenyans to prepare for the Hustlers Fund to be launched by President Ruto on December 1.

She also called on governors and other leaders to conduct public awareness among women and youth groups to enable them to make prudent use of the Hustlers Fund to transform their lives.

She said this will enable locals to come up with profitable business ventures.

Mrs Rigathi said she was optimistic that God would solve the problems facing the country.

“As a country, we have every reason to be grateful to God for the recent peaceful election and our victory. I am optimistic God will see us through the turbulence facing the country,” she said.

Governor Bii called on Kenyans to come up with groups and business plans so as to benefit from the Hustlers Fund.