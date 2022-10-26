Cabinet-bound Kipchumba Murkomen quits his senate seat

Roads, Transport and Public Works cabinet secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has formally resigned as Elgeyo Marakwet senator.

The resignation comes after the National Assembly approved the names of President William Ruto’s cabinet nominees, paving way for their swearing-in and gazettement.

Making his last contribution before the Senate in the form of a personal statement, Mr Murkomen said his stint as senator of Elgeyo Marakwet was coming to an end.

He said he was going to hand in his resignation letter to the Senate Speaker Amason Kingi before the end of the day.

“This morning our sister House approved our names of cabinet secretary nominees including my name. Following that approval, my departure from this August House is now imminent. I am standing here with mixed feelings because the Senate has been my home for over 10 years,” said Mr Murkomen.

“The time has come that the tenure the people of Elgeyo Marakwet entrusted to me has to come to an end. Any time this afternoon, I will hand in my resignation letter to you.”

Reminiscing on his time at the Senate, Mr Murkomen said he was leaving Parliament for the Executive, a proud person, having been a member of many initiatives in the Senate.

The 43-year-old was elected to the Senate in 2013 at only 33 years flooring political heavyweights including the late powerful Moi era minister Nicholas Biwott, popularly known as the Total Man.

He said that despite his unknown background and facing seasoned politicians, Elgeyo Marakwet voters decided to elect him.

“I competed with seasoned politicians including the late Nicholas Biwott and notwithstanding my financial net worth, my unknown name and background, the people of Elgeyo Marakwet having listened to my manifesto agreed to elect me to come and serve in this House,” he said.

During his first term, the father of four was elected to serve as the deputy majority leader of the Senate, saying many seasoned politicians mentored, walked with and trusted him with responsibilities.

Protection of the Senate

He was also elected the first chairperson of the Devolution and Intergovernmental relations committee and he was a pioneer member of the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

“You remember the challenges we went through as a committee summoning governors to appear before us,” he said.

In 2017, Mr Murkomen was re-elected to the Senate and served for two years as its majority leader where he said he fiercely fought for the protection of the Senate and its mandate.

He recounted how he lost his Majority Leader position after falling out with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

“I disagreed with the executive of the very party that nominated me as the Majority Leader. The president might have been very angry with me but I swore to defend and protect the constitution. I am happy that time has proven that I was right on the issue of NMS considering the things and the misdeeds that happened in Nairobi City,” said Mr Murkomen.

He urged senators not to drop the ball in defending devolution, especially Article 110 of the Constitution relating to county governments.