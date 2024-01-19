Blow to Speaker Kingi as PAA party members defect to Raila Odinga's ODM

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has suffered a blow after a faction of founding members of the Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) dumped his political party to join opposition leader Raila Odinga's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

The members, led by PAA Youth League president Samir Nyundo, were received at the ODM headquarters by Mr Odinga, who accused Mr Kingi of betrayal for ‘selfish political gains’.

Mr Nyundo, who was the ODM Kilifi youth chairman before joining PAA ahead of August 2022, expressed regret over the decision to join Mr Kingi's party which he said was being used for selfish political gains.

"We formed the party knowing that we were supporting Mr. Odinga, but the party leader dumped us at the last minute and joined Kenya Kwanza. We were taken by surprise and there was no going back so we had to follow him. He was using the party for selfish gains to get a seat, but he never even asked about the progress of the party after he became the speaker. That is when we began to search our hearts and we are now home," said Mr Samir.

During the event, the defectors made up of PAA coordinators in Kilifi region handed over a bundle of keys to PAA party offices in Mombasa region to Mr Odinga, insisting that they had closed the offices to join ODM. The leaders also handed over a PAA branded lectern that will now be used for ODM activities.

While receiving the defectors, Mr. Odinga also accused Mr Kingi of betraying him by going behind his back to join the Kenya Kwanza coalition with PAA.

"We had a meeting for over five hours at the ODM party offices with former Governor Hassan Joho when he wanted to form the party. Although I refused, we gave him the go-ahead on condition that the party would join the Azimio coalition. Mr. Joho insisted that he would remain in ODM," said Mr. Odinga.

While recalling his political journey with Mr Kingi, the opposition leader said the defectors gave the Senate Speaker the best punishment.

"He was a young lawyer in Mombasa when his brother introduced him to me. I decided to support him and introduced him to the people in Magarini who were supporting him to become an MP. He came and told me he wanted to be the governor of Kilifi in 2013 and I held his hand. In 2017, I also supported him and he was elected. Now PAA has come back and left him naked on the other side," he said.

The ODM leader also condemned leaders who jump from one party to another after winning an election.

"They are prostitutes. As an elected leader, you cannot join another political party. Let them resign and go back to the electorate and use the party they joined so that we can see how far they will go," he added.

Other ODM leaders in Kilifi also received the party defectors. They include Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, Kilifi Deputy Governor Flora Chibule, Kilifi ODM Chairman Teddy Mwambire, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, Magarini MP Harrison Kombe, Malindi MP Mnyazi Amina among others.

Mr Madzayo said the Coast region stands behind the opposition leader.

"You have found a way and you are now back home. I thank you for the decision you have taken. From now on, when Baba says left, we go left; when he says right, we go right. Let us embrace loyalty," he said.

The latest development comes as the opposition leader seeks new political allies ahead of elections in 2027.