I did not endorse Kalonzo for 2027, Raila now says

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has denied endorsing Wiper Democratic Movement's Kalonzo Musyoka to face Kenya Kwanza's William Ruto in the 2027 presidential election.

Through his spokesman Denis Onyango, the ODM leader said his praise for Mr Musyoka on Sunday did not amount to an endorsement.

According to him, the praise was an acknowledgement and appreciation of past deeds that are in the public domain.

"Mr Odinga therefore clarifies that his praise for Mr Musyoka for standing with him in three consecutive elections, the Wiper leader's strong Christian values and the support he has built across the country does not constitute an endorsement of Mr Musyoka as the 2027 Azimio presidential candidate," Mr Onyango said.

Mr Odinga was speaking a day after he gave the clearest indication yet that the Alliance would rally behind Mr Musyoka as its flagbearer in the 2027 presidential race.

Mr Odinga, who was addressing a gathering that attended Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga's birthday party on Sunday, also slammed President Ruto for what he described as attempts to divide the Azimio la Umoja.

Together with other Azimio leaders, they urged the Head of State to focus on reducing the high cost of living for Kenyans instead of obsessing over the 2027 elections.

But according to some Azimio party insiders, the 2027 talks were premature coming from the top leadership and appeared to have caused some tension among the coalition's top brass.

It was feared that naming a possible candidate so early could drive a wedge between member parties and individuals at a time when unity was most needed.

And in the statement released on Monday morning, Mr Onyango pointed out that Mr Odinga sees Azimio as a coalition of equals, where each leader has a fair and equal chance to emerge as the 2027 presidential candidate, depending on each leader's relationship with the party membership.

"Four years before Kenyans go to the polls again, it is far too early for any political party to name its presidential candidate. The coalition candidate will only be named a year or months before the 2027 election," said Mr Onyango.

But the Azimio leader believes Mr Musyoka has what it takes to beat President Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest, contrary to the UDA leader's recent claims that he would easily beat the Wiper leader.

Yesterday, the Wiper leader also said that whoever faces Dr Ruto in 2027 will have a smooth ride to State House if the current state of affairs in the country is anything to go by.

"Whoever contests in 2027, as Baba puts it, will have a walk in the park because Kenyans are already tired because of the high cost of living," Mr Musyoka said on Sunday.

But in a move that could hint that he is still in the race for a sixth time, Mr Odinga assured Azimio supporters and the country that he plans to remain very active in party and national politics until 2027.

"His words of praise for Mr Musyoka were therefore not meant to imply that he has been or intends to be very active in politics," said Mr Onyango.

It was also meant to cool the raging debate over Mr Odinga's retirement and possible heirs to the throne, with names such as Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi being floated.

The reassurance to supporters is a softer way of saying he is not going anywhere in the country's political arena.

It is a view shared by many of Mr Odinga's allies who believe he remains the best bet to face Dr Ruto in any presidential election.