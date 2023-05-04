Bipartisan talks must end in 30 days, Raila says as Azimio suspends protests, again

Opposition leader Raila Odinga now wants the bi-partisan talks between his Azimio coalition and the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance, that followed protests against the government, concluded in 30 days.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition said Thursday that the talks should begin immediately, following its agreement to suspend planned mass action.

The opposition leader made the demand after holding a meeting with Azimio's seven-member team that is taking part in the talks.

"When we announced the suspension of our protests one more time yesterday, we said we would summon our seven-member delegation to the bipartisan talks for debriefing and fresh instructions," Azimio said in a statement read by DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa.

"We have instructed our delegates to make it clear that we want these talks concluded in 30 days from the date of commencement. We have also made it clear that our youths, who have been arrested and arraigned, on trumped-up charges, must be released unconditionally ahead of the talks."

The Azimio meeting resolved to approach the talks with a focus on the country's interests.

"We want the State to intervene and reduce the cost of basic commodities and services including food, fuel, electricity and school fees. We want the subsidies that were scrapped restored so that unga (maize flour) can go back to retailing at Sh100 or less," Mr Wamalwa said.

The opposition politicians further reiteared their demands for the talks, among them their wish for them not to be confined to Parliament.

Regarding participation, they said, "We still believe the talks cannot be driven entirely and exclusively through a parliamentary process. There must be an avenue to be inclusive and allow for the participation of players from outside Parliament in the talks. Such a structure, in our view, will create an avenue for the inclusion of other outstanding constitutional issues to be canvased in the talks," Mr Wamalwa said.

Further, the coalition insisted that the audit of the 2022 presidential election results has to be carried out to determine the winner. It also wants the restructuring and reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Azimio went on to say that it is not interested in a power-sharing deal with Kenya Kwanza.

"We have instructed our delegates to raise this. We wish to make it absolutely clear that we are not interested in power-sharing with Kenya Kwanza. In fact, our position remains that Kenya Kwanza is an illegitimate regime that is in power through a civilian coup. We have instructed our team to make this clear. We are not interested in any deals other than open public talks on issues we have made public," the statement said.

And without providing evidence, the coalition alleged a plot to assassinate some Azimio leaders and their supporters during May 2 protests.

In a warning, the opposition leaders said they will not hesitate to resume mass action should the ruling alliance fail to address their demands.