Biden congratulates Ruto, commends Raila for accepting Supreme court verdict

United States President Joe Biden has congratulated President-elect William Ruto following the conclusion of a peaceful electoral process.

In in a press briefing, Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Mr Biden also congratulated Kenyans for carrying out a peaceful elections

“We congratulate William Ruto on his election as President of Kenya, and commend Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court’s ruling,” the White House press secretary said.

Mr. Biden said that transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Mr Ruto saying the US looks forward to working with Kenya's new government and deepening the two nations' longstanding partnership for the benefit of Kenyans and Americans alike.

Mr Blinked in a statement on Monday also lauded Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga for accepting the Supreme Court ruling.

