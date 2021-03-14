BBI headache adds to Raila list of woes

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga in Matungu on February 27, 2021 during a  campaign rally. 
       

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group     

By  Patrick Lang'at

Nation Media Group

As he battles Covid-19 at home, Raila Odinga’s illness is just one of the many headaches he is facing as the country gears towards a constitutional referendum and the 2022 General Election.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tanzania politicians flee to Kenya

  2. China refuses to budge on Xinjiang despite US pressure

  3. Kenya’s Covid cases rise by over 1,000

  4. Why Sonko's lawyers have quit his case

    Lawyer John Khamiwa

  5. Thai PM gets AstraZeneca jab as rollout resumes

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.