BBI a key enabler of Big Four agenda, says CS Eugene Wamalwa

BBI Mathare

Residents of Mathare in Nairobi County hold up BBI signs as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses them on February 12, 2021, after launching a Level 2 hospital and a fresh water supply project in the area.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The leaders dismissed sentiments by Deputy President William Ruto and leaders allied to him that the BBI has derailed implementation of the agenda focused on affordable housing, food security, manufacturing and universal health coverage.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi on Sunday described the Building Bridges Initiative as the key enabler of the Big Four agenda.

