BBI a key enabler of Big Four agenda, says CS Eugene Wamalwa

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o and Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi on Sunday described the Building Bridges Initiative as the key enabler of the Big Four agenda.

The leaders dismissed sentiments by Deputy President William Ruto and leaders allied to him that the BBI has derailed implementation of the agenda focused on affordable housing, food security, manufacturing and universal health coverage.

Mr Wamalwa argued that for a country to prosper, it needs a strong foundation like the BBI spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga.

He said it was difficult for the government to carry out any programmes after the 2017 General Election as the country was divided.

Mr Wamalwa said it was almost impossible for the government to function because even as a Cabinet Secretary, “you could not move in some parts of this country because of the tension and hostility that existed then”.

"Even as the Big four agenda was being set, we still needed peace to implement it and that is why the handshake came in handy. Trust me, it is the biggest enabler of the Big Four agenda to date," he said.

The CS further said the tranquility in the country has made it possible to pilot UHC in four counties including Kisumu as well as various plans for food security.

He added that with the BBI, devolution is the biggest winner because more resources will be allocated to counties.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch and Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o arrive for a church fundraiser at PAG's Limuru Siala assembly in Nyahera, Kisumu County, on February 28, 2021. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

A working formula

Governor Nyong'o said that for development to be realised, the country must acknowledge that other models have not worked.

"We must make sure that everybody who works in Kenya gets his or her daily bread. We are looking ahead several years to lay a foundation for the longer term development of this nation," said Prof Nyong'o.

The Ugunja MP challenged the DP and his allies to openly declare their opposition to the BBI.

The DP recently declared that he will not lead the ‘No’ team when it comes to the referendum vote, concentrating instead on his empowerment programmes.

Mr Wandayi said, "If the Tangatanga group led by Ruto says it is not supporting the BBI because it is not a priority, we can only conclude that they are opposing it. They should prepare for the consequences if and when it passes, which it will.”

He added that the spirit of reforms brought about by proposed constitutional changes must be nurtured by all who mean well for the country.

He added that he is looking forward to debating the BBI Bill that will lead the country to a referendum.

"We will not take long to pass the Bill to enable Kenyans reap the benefits of the BBI," he said.

The leaders spoke at the Pentecostal Assemblies of God's Limuru Siala Assembly in Kisumu, where they contributed funds for its completion.

Also present were Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch, Kisumu Speaker Elisha Oraro and the Nyanza region’s BBI coordinator Bob Madanje.

Mr Aluoch urged politicians to criticise each other civilly, not through insults.