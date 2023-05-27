Azimio to push for secession in battle with Ruto as talks stall 

Opposition leader Raila Odinga yesterday led his troops in secession talks that they said would be their last card to protest alleged punitive governance policies being pursued by President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza government.

Azimio leaders, who converged for prayers at Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s Yatta farm in Machakos County, declared they will on Tuesday next week launch a collection of signatures from Kenyans dissatisfied with Dr Ruto’s leadership style to petition the United Nations into splitting the country into two republics. Mr Odinga set the ball rolling when he declared that the Kenya Kwanza administration had failed to deal with the issues they had raised, and it was time to pursue self-determination.

‘’They stole the elections and imposed themselves on the country and now they want to ensure all Kenyans are reduced to paupers through punitive taxation, but we will not allow that to happen’’ Mr Odinga said.

Accusing Dr Ruto of turning a deaf ear to the cries of Kenyans on the high cost of living, he said Kenyans cannot endure oppressive leadership for the next five years, hence self-determination is the last resort. The ODM leader and Mr Musyoka were among the first speakers at the prayer event.

They declared there will be no taxation without representation, before allowing their foot soldiers to elaborate on the plan. They accused the Supreme Court and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of having compromised to impose Dr Ruto as president against the wishes of the majority of Kenyan voters.

Mr Odinga specifically accused MPs from Azimio affiliate parties who had decamped to Kenya Kwanza of violating multi-party democracy, saying that demonstrated Dr Ruto’s determination to rule with an iron feast.

Finance Bill 2023

“They are now bragging that the controversial Finance Bill will be passed by the National Assembly mpende msipende; whether you like it or not, yet they bribed MPs to join their coalition to boost their numbers in the August House so that they can pass whatever laws they wish without caring about the concerns of Kenyans,” said Mr Odinga.

He said there was no point in continuing with bipartisan talks in the prevailing toxic political environment and urged Azimio MPs and senators involved to keep away. Mr Odinga said Kenya had reached a point where the people will take back the power delegated to those in government and decide their next course of action.

“After rigging the elections, they hatched a plan to destroy political parties by bribing MPs from the Azimio coalition to sustain themselves in power and cover up the electoral injustices,” said Mr Odinga.