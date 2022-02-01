Azimio to implement 'one man - one shilling' formula, says Munya

Agriculture CS Peter Munya

Agriculture CS Peter Munya. The former Meru Governor has said that Azimio coalition will ensure fair distribution of resources based on population, and not landmass.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has stated that the Azimio la Umoja coalition government will implement the ‘one man-one vote-one shilling’ revenue allocation formula to achieve economic equality in the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.