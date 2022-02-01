Azimio to implement 'one man - one shilling' formula, says Munya

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has stated that the Azimio la Umoja coalition government will implement the ‘one man-one vote-one shilling’ revenue allocation formula to achieve economic equality in the country.

Speaking in Maara constituency, Tharaka Nithi County on Monday January 31, Mr Munya said the coalition that is made up of Jubilee Party, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Party of National Unity (PNU) among many others, will have a memorandum of understanding on what each of the regions represented will get once it clinches power.

He said they will ensure that ongoing projects started by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government go on as planned after his exit.

Mr Munya said Azimio la Umoja coalition is the reason why both President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga pushed for the creation of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021 that allows formation of coalition parties.

“The Azimio la Umoja coalition government will ensure fair distribution of resources based on population as proposed in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and not landmass,” said CS Munya.

He said they were aware that some people who opposed the law are planning to move to court to stop its implementation because they want to give roadside promises that cannot be accounted for later.

The CS expressed confidence that Mr Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja coalition flagbearer, will win the presidency in the August elections.

He said Azimio la Umoja coalition enjoys huge support from across the country and only needs little effort to cement the victory.

He told off politicians from the Mt Kenya region who are banking on Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party popularity for victory noting that Kenyans will elect individuals based on their ability to perform and not the party.

He noted that two Members of Parliament (MPs) were elected on ODM tickets in Meru County when it was hard to sell Mr Odinga in the region.

He warned that if the Mt Kenya region will not change from the current transactional political trend, it will become irrelevant in the near future governments because of its disunity.

“We cannot be fragmented as a region and expect to remain relevant in the national politics,” he said.