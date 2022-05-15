Azimio postpones naming of Raila’s running mate

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party to announce flagbearer Raila Odinga’s running mate tomorrow May 16, his Presidential Campaign Secretariat has confirmed.

Through the Secretariat’s spokesperson Prof Makau Mutua, the coalition revealed that it is aware of the anticipation among its supporters as the deadline for the naming of running mates draws near.

“Our campaign is aware that Kenyans are anxious to know the Azimio la umoja One Kenya presidential ticket. We will make the announcement tomorrow,” a statement by Prof Mutua reads.

On Thursday, eleven-member Selection Panel of eminent persons that was tasked to find a suitable running mate for the coalition party’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga presented three names to him for consideration.

The panel’s Chairperson Noah Wekesa said they submitted the names to the former Prime Minister “in order of priority”, but failed to disclose the identity of the three individuals.

Wekesa noted that Odinga will have the final say on who he will pick to deputise him in the ahead of the August polls.

Raila Odinga was expected to unveil his running mate at a political jamboree today at the historic Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi.

“It is possible (that Mr Odinga could unveil his running mate at the rally). It is not something that we have discussed but because he has since received the names it is something he can consider,” said Mr Ndiritu Muriithi, Head of Mr Odinga’s presidential campaign board.

He added: “We are looking forward to it because it is a significant rally and the beginning of our formal campaigns. We are increasingly unveiling our manifesto and we can expect more of that on Sunday. You will see a galaxy of Azimio leaders also being unveiled.”