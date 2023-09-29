Azimio leaders yet to have security restored despite national dialogue

Several opposition leaders, including Nyanza governors, have been operating without State security since they were withdrawn at the height of the anti-government protests between May and July.

This is still the status quo despite President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya leader Raila Odinga’s troops settling for dialogue.

Nation understands that the affected governors, through their coalition, are mulling moving to court to compel the government to restore their security, which they say is a constitutional right.

The leaders say withholding their security is also in stark contrast of the relative camaraderie witnessed by the National Dialogue Committee (NDC).

Nation learnt that Nyanza governors including Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), James Orengo (Siaya), Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu), Ochilo Ayacko (Migori) and Simba Arati (Kisii), are among Azimio leaders whose security is yet to be reinstated.

In May, there was uproar in the National Assembly after MPs allied to the minority side protested against the withdrawal of their security at the height of anti-government protests.

Nyando MP Jared Okello claimed that the security escort of at least 22 legislators from the Azimio side had been withdrawn contrary to the law and standing orders.

The MP wanted Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to order the return of the police escort as the Chair of the Parliamentary Service Commission.

At the time, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, the NDC co-chairman, accused his Azimio counterparts of misusing police officers especially during their anti-government protests.

“I ask the Interior Cabinet Secretary and the Inspector General of Police that if there is any MP whose security has been withdrawn let them reinstate it, but I must emphasise: please let us not misuse our officers,” he said.

“If you want to go for demonstrations, if you want to go for other errands at night, allow your officer to go home; take care of your business alone.”

Mr Ichung’wah claimed that opposition MPs were participating in illegal demonstrations while being protected by police officers, hence necessitating their withdrawal.

In July, Azimio principals including Mr Odinga and NDC co-chairman Kalonzo Musyoka also had their security withdrawn.

“A former Vice President and a former Prime Minister are by law entitled to security, and that cannot be a matter of discretion,” said Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo.

On Thursday, Makadara MP George Aladwa confirmed that their security had not been restored despite the ongoing talks with the Kenya Kwanza side.

“We are yet to get our security back and even doubt whether the Kenya Kwanza side is genuine on the ongoing bi-partisan talks,” he told the Nation.

The legislator on Tuesday got a reprieve after a court heard that police had stopped pursuing him following the July demonstrations.

Lady Justice Diana Kavedza who had prohibited police from arresting and prosecuting Mr Aladwa over the July protests was told police have stopped pursuing the politician who had gone into hiding over the July demos.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna told Nation that he has never had State security since his election as Nairobi Senator in August last year.

“The government operates as if it a favour and that’s not right. I am protected by Wananchi,” he said.

Last week, Governor Arati confirmed that he still doesn’t have State protection, but added that the people were his security.

“I don’t need police officers. The people are enough security. This is our country and we have a right to stay as one people,” he said during a public event in Kisii.

His statement followed assertions by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that the government would only reinstate the security detail of Azimio leaders after three months.

The DP said security granted to the leaders would be re-instated after the government is sure the spate of anti-government protests is over.

"I'm sorry your security was taken away. Your officers were taken to deal with demonstrators," Mr Gachagua said.

"We did not have sufficient officers to deal with demos for three days. Your officers will be returned to you after three months when we are sure there are no demos."

On Thursday, security chiefs remained non-committal on the matter when reached by the Nation.

Efforts to get Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo were futile as they did not respond to inquiries from the Nation.