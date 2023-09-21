Tempers flare as Ruto-Raila talks end near fisticuffs

The ongoing negotiations between President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga to resolve the 2022 post-election crisis on Thursday (September 21) degenerated into a shouting match amid a major split between the opposing camps.

This, even as President Ruto’s team rejected interim demands — including lowering the cost of living — by Mr Odinga, forcing the talks team to refer the contentious issues back to the technical committee.

Mr Odinga’s team only succeeded in his demands to have security details of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leaders, withdrawn following violent anti-government protests, reinstated, Nation can reveal.

The Thursday meeting which lasted for about two hours was characterised by grandstanding and bitter verbal exchanges between Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni and East African Legislative Assembly member Hassan Omar.

Mr Omar is said to have berated Mr Kioni for his recent remarks at a press conference that the talks appear designed to fail. This triggered a bitter exchange between the two that lasted for a few minutes before they were stopped by the co-chairs, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Mr Kioni confirmed the incident while describing Mr Omar as condescending. He later stormed out of the meeting, declining to join the team for a press briefing. Accounts of the incident was corroborated by another participant in the talks.

Mr Kioni has since called for termination of the bipartisan talks terming them “a waste of time”.

“I don’t expect anything to come out from those talks. It is just a waste of time,” the former Ndaragwa MP said on phone.

A document tabled by Mr Odinga’s team, which Nation has obtained, was rejected by President Ruto’s side, placing a fresh hurdle in the talks. Mr Ichung’wah is said to have protested that Mr Odinga’s team was introducing new items and demands for the talks.

There was, however, an agreement by the two sides that the interim measures by the Opposition be subjected to fresh discussions by the technical team before they can be aligned with the five broader agenda items.

Mr Musyoka, speaking to journalists after the meeting, confirmed that the 10-member National Dialogue Committee had instructed the eight-member technical team to go through the interim measures and realign them with the agenda items.

Mr Musyoka also confirmed a deal to restore the security of the Opposition leaders.

“Every member of this committee is committed to the talks to its logical conclusion. We have allowed the technical team to realign the issues to fit into the mandate of the committee. I can tell you there is good progress on security arrangements for leaders in Azimio,” said Mr Musyoka.

According to the document, Mr Odinga wanted a reduction of the cost of essential items.

The opposition also wanted suspension of the ongoing recruitment of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission members by the Selection Panel.

The Opposition also demanded preservation of the 2022 presidential data and servers.

Azimio also raised concerns of threats of a breakdown of law and order in parts of the country. Mr Odinga’s team cited continued threats of violence in the borders between Kericho and Kisumu counties. They also want the authorities to publish particulars of people who have been arrested, are facing prosecution, or have been injured, killed or are reported to be missing.

The Opposition further wants the government to consider compensation and other remedial measures for those who suffered during the demonstrations.

The document adds: “In case any of the above matters are not resolved as interim measures, we will submit them for consideration as urgent matters that are supposed to be addressed within 30 days in accordance with section 35(a) of the Framework Agreement.”

Speaking to Nation yesterday, Mr Kioni said the talks will not come up with solutions to the economic hardships faced by Kenyans. He accused President Ruto’s administration of being arrogant and failing to address the high cost of fuel.

“Tangible things must be done to revive the economy. Leaders should not be arrogant to people who are hungry and angry. We will not agree to be fooled,” Mr Kioni said.

But Mr Musyoka and Mr Ichung’wah exuded confidence that the talks would succeed. They vowed not to be distracted “by people making noise in funerals and public rallies”.