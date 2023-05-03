Azimio calls off anti-govt protests to give bi-partisan talks another chance

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has suspended mass protests that had earlier been scheduled to resume on Thursday.

A statement by Leader of Minority Opiyo Wandayi states the coalition took the step following the decision by Kenya Kwanza to accede to one of the demands that informed the resumption of mass action.

“Instead of holding the protests, we have summoned our seven-member delegation to the bipartisan committee for fresh instructions to inform further engagement with the Kenya Kwanza side,” Mr Wandayi said..

We also wish to reiterate that we will not hesitate to resume mass action at the slightest indication of lack of good will and honesty on Kenya Kwanza side, the statement said.

The coalition at the same time sent a warning to Kenya Kwanza over “interference in the internal affairs of Azimio and its affiliate parties, including Jubilee.”