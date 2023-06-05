Azimio accuses Kenya Kwanza of profiling Mt Kenya youth over Mungiki claims

The Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja One Kenya has accused the Kenya Kwanza government of profiling Mt Kenya youth by linking them to Mungiki.

The coalition argues that Kenya Kwanza was profiling Mt Kenya region for political and economic domination.

Mr Odinga claimed that former Mungiki gang leader Maina Njenga was being targeted simply because "he accompanied me to the funeral of our matriach mama Mukami Kimathi."

"We saw this during the questioning of Maina Njenga at DCI on 25th May 2023 and the subsequent court appearance in Nakuru."

"Maina’s treatment laid bare the determination of the regime to weaponize state agencies to harass and intimidate Mt. Kenya Leaders," Azimio statement read.

Narc Kenya leader Ms Martha Karua said profiling Mt Kenya youth as Mungiki amounts to an attempt by the regime to create an artificial crisis to justify violence against innocent young Kenyans.

"It is our position that profiling the Mt. Kenya youth will not solve this regime's problems, it will only derail the healing process," said Ms Karua.

She said, the move will equally not help the Mt. Kenya youth overcome the many challenges driving them into despair.

"It will worsen the problem.

We must remind the people of Kenya that the violence meted on Kenyans and particularly the Kikuyu nation in 1992, 1997 and 2007/2008 was started and sustained by senior government officials some of whom are serving in this regime. "

"Those who faced ICC charges over the 2007/2008 violence must be reminded that killing witnesses was not escapatory," the coalition said.

Mr Kioni said the attempt to target, isolate and finish the established leaders and political parties of the region has happened before, with grim consequences.

"Those who were old enough when power changed hands in 1978 will recall that Kikuyu leaders, their businesses and those in public sector immediately became targets."

"The community witnessed a massive effort to cut down and humiliate its leaders like James Gichuru, Njoroge Mungai, Mbiyu Koinange, Waruru Kanja, Bernard Hinga and Mwai Kibaki immediately Jomo Kenyatta left the stage," he said.

The invasion of Jubilee Party, the leaders said, is an attempt to cripple Mt. Kenya leadership and create a crisis of governance of political parties in the region.

"The vilification of Azimio chairman H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta is also part of this evil scheme to subdue a whole community and region."

The leaders called on critical institutions among them the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) and the National Cohesion and Integration commission (NCIC) to investigate the conduct of police at DCI offices and raids on Maina Njenga homes and the statements by government officials on resurgence of the Mungiki sect.

"Any attempts to profile and vilify the community and claw back gains made will be resisted vehemently. We will resist Kenya Kwanza regime economic policies that are designed to oppress, deprive, or curtail economic opportunities of any of the communities that make up the Kenyan State."