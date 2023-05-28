DP Rigathi Gachagua vows to deal firmly with Maina Njenga, Mungiki gang

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday maintained that the government will deal ruthlessly with outlawed gang groups singling out the Mungiki sect group.

His statement comes a few days after supporters of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga accompanied him at DCI headquarters where he had been summoned to record statement after a cache of weapons were allegedly recovered from his house.

Mr Gachagua issued the warnings as some leaders drawn from Mt Kenya region continue to raise concerns over the resurgence of the dreaded sect that they claim is a threat to security and economic growth.

The leaders who spoke in presence of Mr Gachagua in Thika, Kiambu County told the government to ensure the illegal sect does not spring up again claiming it could be used for political gain by rogue politicians.

The politicians who included more than 20 lawmakers among them five senators and two governors were attending a service in honour of retiring African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) Archbishop Julius Njoroge at the Thika Cathedral in Kiambu County.

"We have heard your fears and concerns about the revival of this criminal gang. The government will not allow it. Any attempt to recreate their activities will be met with the full force of law," Mr Gachagua said.

"There is no way this criminal gang will be allowed to operate anywhere in this country. We are fully aware of the history of their heinous acts where they murdered, raped or circumcised women and extorted money from the public," the Deputy President added.

Mr Gachagua reminisced Mungiki's hey days where the sect killed, maimed, raped and extorted people saying the latter can not happen under Kenya Kwanza administration.

He accused former sect leader of taking advantage of vulnerable youth and using them for extortion and eventually enriching himself at the expense of their ignorance.

"It is a few people taking advantage of jobless young people. I am asking parents to talk to their children," Gachagua Noted

He said the move to revive the sect was meant to intimidate his boss President William Ruto’s administration and to make the country ungovernable.

"If you have a problem with President Ruto or me, why can't you face us? Why use children of the poor?" he queried.



"We are not scared of anyone who wants to use the illegal gang to intimidate us. If they want to try it, no problem, but I'm telling parents to warn their children against the move," He added.

"They had planned to destroy our children with illicit brews, we have saved them by eliminating the substances in the ongoing fight but they now want to destroy them through the Mungiki criminal gang," said Mr Gachagua.

"We will not allow them to kill, extort, rape and or threaten our people like they did in those years," he stressed.

"I beg you, don’t be misled to start those activities because the government will not allow you even for a day. It will be rough because that criminal gang cannot be allowed anywhere in this republic, " warned Mr Gachagua.

Leaders present led by Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a, his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung’wa among others urged the government to deal firmly with the illegal group.