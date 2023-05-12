Mungiki ex-leader Maina Njenga alleges raid on his Nairobi, Laikipia homes

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga has alleged that his Laikipia and Nairobi homes were raided on Friday morning by security officers for reasons that remain unclear.

The police, however, have denied knowledge of the raids.

Mr Njenga claimed armed men went to his homes in Lavington and Karen in Nairobi, Ol'Ng'arua and Nyahururu's Muthaiga in Laikipia County between 4am and 6.30am. He did not offer any evidence.

At his Muthaiga home in Nyahururu town, a labourer, Christopher Wafula, told the Nation that he saw contingent of armed men arrived in two Land Cruisers at around 6.30am.

"They knocked on the gate and said they were here to conduct a search. I let them in and a few minutes later they left without saying a word after searching the house," he said at the house formerly owned by late marathoner Samuel Kamau Wanjiru.

Another worker at the Ol'Ng'arua home also confirmed that armed men came to the house but left after searching for more than an hour.

"They raided the house and ordered us to give details of Mr Njenga's whereabouts. But we didn't know where he was either, so they left without saying a word," said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

However, when contacted by the Nation, Nyahururu Sub-County Police Commander Tom Okoth denied knowledge of any raids in his area of responsibility.

"I am not aware of any raid on Mr Njenga's house or the involvement of my officers in the said incidents," he told the Nation on phone.

But even as police officials denied knowledge of the raids, some sources within the security services told the Nation that Mr Njenga was being sought over reports that he was planning to disrupt the Saturday funeral service of Mukami Kimathi, the widow of freedom fighter Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi.

"Police have received intelligence reports that Mr Njenga was planning to disrupt the burial...that is why they are looking for him for questioning," the source told the Nation.

"Mr Njenga was at the late Mukami's home in Njabini on Thursday and promised to attend the funeral alongside opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, but there are reports that he planned to disrupt the service, which will be attended by President William Ruto," the source added.

When contacted, Mr Njenga said: "I was informed of the raids by my workers. They said they were looking for me."

He added that he had also been informed of an attempted to raid on his Wanyororo home in Nakuru County. However, the Nation could not independently verify this.

Mr Njenga reckons that the alleged raids are linked to the funeral that will be held on Saturday May 13 in Njabini, Kinangop.

"These are plans to stop me from attending. I want to tell whoever is behind the raids that I will be attending the funeral," he said by telephone.

He also confirmed that he visited Mukami Kimathi's home on Thursday and told the family that he would attend the funeral alongside opposition leader Raila Odinga.

On Sunday, Mr Odinga, the leader of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya, who spoke at the Lee Funeral Home while paying tribute to the late Mukami, confirmed that he would be attending the service.

"I cannot miss the funeral of Shujaa Mama Mukami wa Kimathi. We were very close and I will be in Njabini for her last ceremony on earth," said Mr Odinga.

Also expected to attend the service are President William Ruto, his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.