Kindiki alleges scheme by leaders to bring back Mungiki in Mt Kenya

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki yesterday alleged a plot to revive the banned Mungiki group in Mt Kenya region to destabilise the country.

He accused a group of current and former political leaders of recruiting youths to revive the proscribed group.

Speaking at Siakago St Peter's Anglican Church Cathedral in Embu County, Prof Kindiki warned that the government will deal ruthlessly with politicians who want to plunge the country into chaos.

"We are coming for you. We can't allow power-hungry leaders to destroy Kenya, which is a very peaceful country," he said.

Prof Kindiki noted that, during former Interior minister John Michuki’s tenure, leaders used Mungiki members to kill innocent Kenyans, loot property and instil fear in the citizens.

"We won't allow anti-government politicians to take us back to the old dark days, they will not succeed in their evil missions," he said.

Prof Kindiki revealed that the government has started investigations to unearth all politicians involved in the illegal activities. He warned the politicians, whom he didn't name, that they would be treated like bandits and terrorists.

"We will not spare anyone who targets our youths to recruit them into illegal organisations including Mungiki, irrespective of their status. We will arrest and punish them in accordance with the law," he warned.

Prof Kindiki said the government was vigilant and would not tolerate hooliganism in the country.

He stressed that the government was working hard to revive the economy and would not allow a few leaders to frustrate its efforts. He claimed the same leaders were inciting violence at the expense of national security.

“Leaders, including those at the national level, who threaten national security should watch their tongues lest they suffer," he said.

During its heydays, Mungiki members hacked to death scores of residents of Gathaithi village on the border of Nyeri and Kirinyaga counties in a revenge attack. The massacre shook the country and left families mourning the deaths of their loved ones. The Mungiki are known to be ruthless, often extorting money from traders, instilling fear and hacking to death those who oppose them, as well as forcibly circumcising women.

CS further assured the churches that the government will continue to support them.

“We respect churches because 99 per cent of them are doing a good job," he said.

However, he appealed to the churches to cooperate with the government to get rid of rogue elements among them who are involved in criminal activities.

“The few pastors who defile holy places by killing their followers, stealing from them and engaging in evil teachings should be exposed and punished. Such pastors should be treated as dangerous criminals and prevented from engaging in their illegal activities," he said.

The CS urged churches to participate in rooting out pastors who take advantage of their ignorant followers to subject them to all kinds of torture and oppression.

“Churches have a responsibility to tell us those people who are ruining the glory of holy places by engaging in satanic activities," he said.

Prof Kindiki revealed that the police were pursuing other spiritual leaders believed to be involved in false teachings.