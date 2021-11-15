Former President Mwai Kibaki 

Former President Mwai Kibaki. 

| Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

At 90, Kibaki still a role model for younger politicians

logo (11)

By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

As Mwai Kibaki turns 90 years old today, the third President of Kenya is being celebrated as a patriot who contributed greatly to national development.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.